LOUP CITY — The body of a hunter who fell out of a boat on Sherman County Reservoir on Nov. 8 has been recovered.

According to a news release from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, conservation officers, along with the Burwell Dive Team, located and recovered the body of Anthony Dush, 21, of St Paul, at approximately 9 p.m. Friday.

Dush and another hunter were on a duck hunt traveling across the lake in a boat when it capsized, throwing both into the water. The other hunter swam to a nearby cabin and called for help.

An investigation of the incident is ongoing.

Funeral arrangements are pending with Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul.

