The two bodies found at Red Coach Inn on Monday, Sept. 9 have been identified at Joshua Perkins, 38 of Grand Island and Shannon Sybert, 37 of Shelton, according to Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering.
Duering said the autopsies have been complete and no physical signs of violence have been found. He said they will not name a cause of death until they receive the toxicology reports.
The name of the third man that was taken to CHI Health-St. Francis has not been released yet.
This is an ongoing investigation.
