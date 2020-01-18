As part of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska’s Blue Distinction Specialty Care program, CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island was recently selected as a Blue Distinction Center for knee and hip replacement surgery and spine surgery to add to its previous recognition as a Blue Distinction Center for maternity care and substance use treatment and recovery.

Blue Distinction Centers are nationally designated health care facilities shown to deliver improved patient safety and better health outcomes, based on objective measures developed by Blue Cross and Blue Shield with input from the medical community.

Blue Distinction Centers+ is an additional designation recognizing cost measures that address consumers’ need for affordable health care like lower complication rates and fewer hospital readmissions.

