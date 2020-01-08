Grand Island Public Library will host a free blood pressure check program from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The Central District Health Department is putting on the program. It will offer information on blood pressure support, diabetes prevention, diabetes self-management education, health eating and physical activity and the Every Woman Matters Program.
For more information, contact Celine Swan at (308) 385-5333, or Jodi Garretson at (308) 385-5175.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.