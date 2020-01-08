Grand Island Public Library will host a free blood pressure check program from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The Central District Health Department is putting on the program. It will offer information on blood pressure support, diabetes prevention, diabetes self-management education, health eating and physical activity and the Every Woman Matters Program.

For more information, contact Celine Swan at (308) 385-5333, or Jodi Garretson at (308) 385-5175.

