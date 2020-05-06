In honor of the National Day of Prayer, the bishop of the Grand Island Catholic Diocese will bless CHI Health St. Francis at 1 p.m. Thursday.
The Rev. Joseph Hanefeldt will offer the church’s blessing on the hospital, health care workers, patients and all those suffering and their families during the COVID-19 global pandemic.
He will be greeted by CHI St. Francis President Ed Hannon “and will extend his blessing and encouragement to all of CHI Health,” according to a news release. “While at the hospital, Bishop Hanefeldt will also bless crucifixes to be hung in the hospital’s newly opened Regional Cancer Center. Hanefeldt will bless CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney on Monday.
