When Knickrehm Elementary students begin their first day of classes Thursday, they will see a new face as principal.
Ron Bishop is the new principal at Knickrehm after spending nine years at Fremont Public Schools as an elementary physical education teacher, a positive behavior interventions and support (PBIS) and a multi-tiered systems of support (MTSS) coach and as an assistant principal at FPS’ fifth- and sixth-grade building.
As students enter the school building at 8 a.m., Bishop said, he will “probably be the most excited person in the building.” He plans to kick off the school year with an all-school assembly where he will introduce himself and new staff members to the student body and discuss his goals and expectations for the year.
Bishop said relationships are “really important” to him and that his main goal as Knickrehm principal is to build relationships with students, parents and teachers to help students grow not only academically, but emotionally as well.
“Those relationships are really important, so I want the kids to be in their classrooms meeting their teachers,” he said. “We are going to do some planned relationship building and connection building. When we talk about relationships, it is not just student-to-teacher. We want to build positive relationships student-to-student. We want to do those things to really set the foundation.”
Bishop said throughout the school year, students will see him venture out of his office into their classrooms, where he will look for positive things happening in the classrooms and provide feedback.
“One thing that I really appreciate about GIPS is the expectation of the principal to be an instructional leader in the building,” he said. “I really believe you cannot lead from behind a desk. You have to be out there working, modeling, providing feedback, providing coaching and being available.”
Bishop said the one thing that drew him to GIPS after nine years at Fremont was the Grand Island district’s mission, “Every student, every day, a success.” He said it connects to his core beliefs as an educator.
“We are in this business to help improve student outcomes,” he said. “For every student who comes to school every day, something good should happen, we should grow a little bit and feel those successes. Education today is a true partnership. It is the school working with the parents, the principal working with the teachers and the teachers working with the parents. It is not ‘us against them.’”
The past four years, Bishop said, he worked with middle school students at a fifth- and sixth-grade building and a seventh- and eighth-grade building, meaning half of the student body was new every year. He said he is looking forward to having students for six years at Knickrehm so he can “really build those positive relationships” with students and parents.
He said he got to meet some students as part of Knickrehm’s kindergarten countdown and summer check-in programs. He was looking forward to meeting more students and their families at the school’s open house Wednesday evening.
“When it comes to building those positive relationships, kids want to know that you care about them and they want to know that you know some things about them,” Bishop said. “To me, building relationships is about two things: time and trust. When we talk about time, that means I am communicating, I care about them (in) not only how they are performing academically, but knowing things about them as people so we can build those connections to move forward.”