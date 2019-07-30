Grand Island, Neb.— The fourth annual Bill Marshall Volleyball Classic at the Nebraska State Fair is set with a full roster of teams from Nebraska high schools as well as National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) college teams. The classic consists of 29 high school teams and four NAIA college volleyball teams.
"The Bill Marshall Volleyball Classic attracts fans from every corner of the state to see their teams in action at the Nebraska State Fair," said his wife Sharon Marshall. Nearly 600 athletes representing 29 teams will participate in this year's event. "He would be thrilled the event has grown so much in the last few years." Bill Marshall is a former member of the Nebraska State Fair Board, businessman and community steward.
High school matches will be the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame Jamboree Games. Varsity teams will each play two sets against two other teams. In college action, Eastern Oregon University, Bellevue University, Hastings College and Grand View University are featured in the best three out of four series.
High school volleyball teams include:
- Adams Central High School
- Anselmo-Merna Public School
- Arcadia Loup City High School
- Axtell High School
- Brady High School
- Clearwater-Ewing-Orchard Public Schools
- Elgin/Pope John High School
- Elkhorn High School
- Elkhorn South High School
- Fremont High School
- Grand Island Central Catholic High School
- Grand Island Senior High School
- Hastings High School
- Hastings St. Cecilia High School
- Heartland Lutheran High School
- Lakeview High School
- Lincoln Lutheran High School
- Millard South High School
- Mullen High School
- Northwest High School
- Ogallala High School
- Palmer High School
- Pender High School
- Schuyler Central High School
- Spalding Academy
- Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Public Schools
- Sutton High School
- Winside High School
- Wood River High School
College volleyball teams include:
- Bellevue University
- Eastern Oregon University
- Grand View University
- Hastings College
The Bill Marshall Volleyball Classic will take place, Friday, Aug. 23 and Saturday, Aug. 24 at various locations. Admission is $10 and valid for the day at all four hosting high schools, Hastings College and valid as gate admission to the Nebraska State Fair. The complete schedule is available at StateFair.org.