LINCOLN — William W. “Bill” Marshall III, former president of Five Points Bank in Grand Island, has posthumously been selected as one of three 2020 inductees into the Nebraska Business Hall of Fame, the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce & Industry and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Business announced Tuesday.
The other inductees are Richard R. “Dick” Bell, former chairman and CEO of HDR in Omaha, and Roland A. Temme, founder, owner and CEO of TMCO Inc. in Lincoln.
The three will be inducted at the Nebraska Chamber Annual Meeting and Hall of Fame Banquet on Jan. 30 at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel in Lincoln. To join in honoring these individuals and their families, register at web.nechamber.com/events or contact the Nebraska Chamber at (402) 474-4422.
“These leaders embody Nebraska ingenuity and determination, exceptional business acumen and heartfelt commitment to their teams and communities,” said Bryan Slone, president of the Nebraska Chamber. “We look forward to celebrating their achievements with them and their families.”
Bell, Marshall and Temme join a group of more than 120 business leaders whose work to grow their businesses in Nebraska has made a significant impact on the free enterprise system, Nebraska’s economy, overall job opportunities and quality of life in their communities. Candidates are nominated by individuals from the business community, business associations and academia. The program was established in 1992 by the Nebraska Chamber and College of Business.
Five Points Bank is a family-owned bank founded by Marshall, along with his father and business partners, in Grand Island in 1971. Located at its namesake intersection in north Grand Island, Five Points Bank opened its doors as a single-branch bank.
Popular for its longer business hours, the bank has grown into one of the largest banks in Nebraska, with more than $1.6 billion in total assets. It is the largest bank in the Tri-Cities area, with the sixth-largest Nebraska-based holding company in the state.
Five Points Bank grew organically rather than through acquisitions in Central Nebraska and later in the eastern portion of the state. Both the bank and the Marshall family have been generous supporters of countless charities and worthy causes in their communities.
Marshall served on a number of boards and committees before his passing in January 2016.
