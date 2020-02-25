Big O Tires

The Big O Tires location at 1919 S. Locust St. closed on Feb. 1. (Independent/Jeff Bahr)

The Big O Tires location at South Locust Street and Stolley Park Road has closed.

Notes on the building exterior say the store closed its doors on Feb. 1.

The Big O Tires store at 2135 N. Diers Ave. remains open. A manager at that location said the south Big O store closed when the lease expired.

Big O will now rely on its “two big stores,” the one on North Diers and the one in Kearney, the manager said.

Jeff Schwab owns both the stores. He also owned the one at South Locust and Stolley Park.

