More than 300 patriots attended the Wreaths Across America ceremony Saturday morning at the United Veterans Club, after which many of them placed wreaths on the headstones at the Veterans Cemetery.
The big crowd included veterans and their families, active-duty military, Boy Scouts and Patriot Guard Riders, some of whom are also members of the Legion Riders.
The colors were presented by Air Force Junior ROTC cadets from Grand Island Senior High.
There were few empty seats. At least 60 people were standing, including the flag-bearing Patriot Guard Riders.
“That’s the biggest group we’ve ever had,” said LaVonne Catron of VFW Auxiliary 1347, based at the United Veterans Club.
Attendees laid 1,200 wreaths at the cemetery. At the same time, volunteers placed wreaths on the graves of veterans at Westlawn Memorial Ceremony. Similar ceremonies took place Saturday in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.
The program at the United Veterans Club included a stirring speech.
“Today, many of you here are veterans of wars and conflicts that America has had to fight to protect the innocent and oppressed,” Catron said. “This nation has always been the first to stand up for the freedom of people from around the world. Many of you here today have answered that call and served your country well. We are here today to say ‘Thank you’ and we are honored to know you.”
Catron added that many men and women are serving today in all branches of the military, here at home “and in places far away that most of us have never heard of. These men and women are part of the best-trained, best-equipped force in the world. We honor them and their families for the sacrifices they make each day to keep our country safe from terrorism, hatred and injustice.”
The speech Catron read was prepared by organizers of National Wreaths Across America.
Another speaker was Dan Naranjo, who honored the military and included a prayer.
This is the first year that VFW Auxiliary 1347 was in charge of the Grand Island Wreaths Across America ceremony. Valuable assistance was provided by Grand Island Express, including Tom and Sue Pirnie and Tammie Dimmitt.
“They were most helpful in making this happen,” Catron said.
The wreaths were transported from Maine to Grand Island in a Grand Island Express truck.
Jennifer Hill headed the effort at Westlawn.
Why was the Saturday morning turnout so substantial?
“We did a lot more publicity than has ever been done before,” Catron said. “We got it on Facebook and on the radio.”
Organizers also received enough financial support. “This is the first year that we’ve had this many wreaths,” Catron said.
Among the financial supporters was Amur Equipment Finance.
“There were so many people in this community that were generous,” said Billie Herron, also a member of VFW Auxiliary 1347.
Catron said the organizers are humbled by the generosity of the people in Grand Island. “They care for their veterans,” she said.
At a hot dog roast in November, a woman approached Herron. “She had $110 she had collected from all her family,” Herron said.
Among the volunteers laying wreaths at the Veterans Cemetery were 20 members of Girl Scout Troops 036 and 030, which are sister troops.
Other participating young people, including 11-year-old Gabi Meier, are members of American Heritage Girls.
One girl, 9-year-old Alaina Jurgens, has a great-grandfather buried in the Veterans Cemetery.
“It is our hope that when people drive by our cemetery during this busy holiday season and see these beautiful wreaths, they will pause for a moment to reflect on the many freedoms that they enjoy as a direct result of the sacrifices made by our men and women who have served, and are currently serving, in the United States armed forces,” Catron said in her speech.
The only problem Saturday was there weren’t enough wreaths to cover the flat headstones at the Veterans Cemetery. Catron vowed that it won’t happen again next year. When the weather gets warmer, she and her cohorts will count the headstones themselves.
In her speech, Catron told children in the audience that “we want you to understand the freedoms you enjoy today have not been free, but have come with a cost that, someday, you may have to pay yourself.”
Lying in “cemeteries throughout this nation are men and women who gave their lives so that we can live in freedom and without fear,” Catron said. “We can worship as we see fit. We can raise our children to believe as we do. We can travel from one end of this great nation to the other and not have to ask permission to go. We are free to vote for whomever we feel should be in government office, with no explanation needed. We have the right to succeed and we have the right to fail at whatever endeavor we wish to pursue.”
She also quoted President Ronald Reagan, who said, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.”
