Project Hunger has been hit hard by COVID-19, so the organization is hoping to do well with a fundraiser that starts Monday.
The major portion of Project Hunger’s 24th annual Easter Basket Extravaganza runs through July 18.
Fifty-five baskets were auctioned off online in April. Project Hunger held back on the majority of the fundraiser, hoping to do it in-person, as it normally is, after the pandemic passed.
Because some health restrictions are still in place, Project Hunger decided to complete the auction online. Participants should visit www.yapauction.com or www.projecthunger.org and get a bidding number.
Project Hunger is facing extra demands for food. “Since COVID hit, we’ve been hit really hard with food needs,” said Doug Winder, president of Project Hunger.
At the same time, revenue has been down because of a lack of donations and funding.
So Winder is hoping people will bid on baskets.
“We couldn’t do this without the support of everybody In Central Nebraska,” he said.
People will be able to bid on about 100 baskets.
Normally, supporters are able to look at the baskets at Conestoga Mall.
This year, in-person inspection is not possible. But bidders can look at pictures of each basket on the YAP Auction website.
On Monday night, Project Hunger board members delivered the baskets to Evangelical Free Church, where they will remain until the auction is over.
Items in the baskets were donated by local businesses, organizations and individuals.
Bidding will conclude at noon July 18. Participants will be sent emails telling them what they won and how much they owe.
That afternoon, the winners can pick up their baskets and pay for them at E-Free Church.
All proceeds will go to Project Hunger. “Every penny of it,” Winder said.
Project Hunger provides meals for families at Thanksgiving and buys large quantities of milk and eggs throughout the year.
Many canned goods are delivered to the Salvation Army. “We buy hundreds and hundreds of cases of canned food every month,” Winder said.
In addition to the Salvation Army kitchen, Project Hunger supplies bulk food and funds to the Grand Island Community Food Pantry, Hope Harbor, the Crossroads Center Rescue Mission, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Orphan Grain Train.
In addition, Project Hunger supports the Food for Thought backpack program. Backpacks are sent home with selected schoolchildren on Fridays for weekend meals. The food is provided by the Grand Island food pantry.
The organization also takes part in the Third City Food Bucks program. Tax-deductible Food Bucks are purchased at Super Saver and Hy-Vee checkouts. The proceeds are used at the store to purchase grocery items, which are distributed by Project Hunger.
Another project involves food vouchers, which are given to needy families for emergency grocery supplies that can be purchased from local grocery stores. The vouchers are used for the HHS Gap program and house fire victims.
