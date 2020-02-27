House fire

This house, at 104 South St., was seriously damaged by a fire Saturday. This picture shows the east side of the home. (Independent/Jeff Bahr)

 Jeff Bahr

Sticky Rice will hold a fundraiser Saturday for a family that was displaced by a fire last Saturday afternoon at 104 South St.

The fundraiser runs from 1 to 5 p.m. at the food truck, parked at the Buddhist Temple, 724 W. 12th St. All of the proceeds will benefit the people who lived in the home.

Sonephet Manivong is the owner of Sticky Rice. His uncle, Somkhith Manivong, was one of the people left homeless by the fire.

Somkhith Manivong was one of three people who lived at the house. They are currently staying with family members, Sonephat Manivong said.

