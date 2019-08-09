ASHTON — A benefit for Mike Spotanski will be from 5 p.m. to midnight on Aug. 17 at the St. Francis Parish Hall in Ashton.
There will be a free will donation meal, live music, silent and live auctions.
In March 2018 Spotanski was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer. All funds raised will help him with medical bills and costs of travel due to his illness.
Donations are being accepted at any Citizens Bank in Loup City, St. Paul or Central City or can be mailed to the Mike Spotanski Benefit, Citizens Bank, PO Box 624, Loup City, NE, 68853.
For more information, contact Maria Curlo at (308) 383-5772.