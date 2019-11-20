A queen bee has a pretty cushy life.
Inside the hive is a group of bees that tend to the queen. They are called her attendees “and they groom her and feed her all day long,” says Brian Nilson of Marquette.
Honey bees operate in a female-dominated society. The males, or drones, aren’t needed during the winter. “All they do is eat and mate with the queen bee,” says Judy Weston.
Although the queen has a staff looking after her, she does have one duty.
“Her only job in the hive is to lay the eggs for the next generation of worker bees that’ll be in the hive,” Nilson said. “At the peak of summer, she’ll be laying in excess of 1,500 eggs a day, which is approximately four times her body weight.”
Because the world of bees is so interesting, people who try their hand at beekeeping often become addicted.
“They’re extremely intelligent,” says Weston, who is the Extended Learning Services community education coordinator at Central Community College.
Nilson started out with two hives. He now has close to 100.
“The bees themselves fascinate me,” says Nilson, who teaches beekeeping classes at CCC.
There’s still time to spend the winter learning about the busy world of bees.
CCS’s beginning beekeeping class, which began Nov. 7, runs the first Thursday of each month. People are still welcome to join the group for its next session, which will be Dec. 5.
Advanced Beekeeping starts tonight.
Both classes run from 6:30 to 9 p.m. one Thursday a month, and run for 12 months. The cost is $159 for each.
Weston says beekeeping is “maybe one of the more consistent classes” offered by Extended Learning Services.
People can keep bees as a hobby or a business. Weston and her husband, Bill, are among those who do it as a hobby.
Nilson has been teaching beekeeping at CCC for five years. The other instructor this year is Megan Vetter.
Once students get a taste of the world of honey, they crave more and more information. “The more you learn about the honey bees, the more you don’t know,” Nilson said.
Fortunately, there are many books, magazines and websites to feed the hunger. The CCC instructors routinely answer questions from the students online.
Interest in bees often goes hand-in-hand with care for the planet.
“I think people really care about the environment,” Weston said.
They know that bees are essential, and they know that honey bee populations are dropping. “They hear about the decline. And they know that maybe even having one, possibly two hives, is a huge help,” Weston said.
People go into the hobby assuming they won’t get stung. But you almost need to expect that you will, Weston said. She’s been stung probably five times.
When stung, some people swell up and some don’t. But you can dress to suit your needs. You can wear a full body suit with gloves and boots. Or you can just wear a veil.
Beekeeping helps people who suffer with depression, anxiety or post-traumatic stress syndrome, Weston said.
It’s good when “you begin to care for something” that is both reliant on you and not reliant on you, she said.
Nilson has relatives who have been in the beekeeping industry in California for years.
When he started farming in Nebraska, he turned to beekeeping as a hobby, which grew. “I’ve got a couple hives in my backyard. I’ve got them out on our farm, and then I’ve got them out on some pastures,” he said.
Nilson makes some money on it. He could make more if he took the time to bottle his honey. “I don’t really have time for that,” he said.
So he packs his honey into 55-gallon drums and sells it “to a couple of smaller packers here in Nebraska.”
Beekeepers can also sell the wax. “We get a lot of wax when we extract honey,” Nilson said.
You can also collect and sell pollen, but that job is “pretty labor-intensive,” he said. “It takes a lot of time to collect it and clean it and dry it and package it.”
There’s no secret about a hive’s big attraction.
“There’s always a big excitement when we open up the hive and we see a queen, because she’s pretty elusive,” Weston said.
Even though the queen is bigger in size, she can still be hard to find sometimes “when she’s hiding in the midst of 40,000 bees,” Nilson said.
The queen can live up to four years.
But most beekeepers replace them after one or two years, wanting younger or more productive queens, Nilson said.
The queen, he noted, is not in charge. As a matter of fact, no one is.
“Everything that happens in the hive runs off of pheromone scents,” Nilson said, referring to chemicals released by individual bees.
A worker bee lives only six to eight weeks in the summer months. During their lives, they perform many functions. The job of the housecleaning bee is “to take any dead bee out of the hive,” Weston said.
“Everything they do is to benefit the hive,” Nilson said. Sometimes, when there’s not enough food to go around, some of the older bees just leave the hive so there will be fewer mouths to feed. They go off and might “end up dying on a flower or something,” Nilson said.
Weston said there’s a lot of demand for bee products. Wax balm and lip balm are among the popular items.
One man taking the beginning class this year is interested in mead, which is wine made from money.
