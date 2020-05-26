May is Beef Month, but the COVID-19 pandemic has made this year’s celebration of Nebraska’s biggest industry one that many will likely want to forget.
Coming into 2020, the livestock industry was riding high. Nebraska animal slaughter was part of a record year of commercial red meat production across the country. According to the USDA, Nebraska placed second in commercial red meat production — behind Iowa — in 2019. The state produced 8.289 billion pounds, compared to 8.106 billion pounds in 2018.
Last year, Nebraska packing plants processed 7.66 million head of cattle, compared to 7.45 million head in 2018. That 2019 total represented 10.727 billion pounds in 2019, compared to 10.483 billion pounds in 2018. Average live weight in 2019 was 1,401 pounds, compared to 1,408 pounds in 2018.
Exports were doing well. The U.S. Meat Export Federation said exports were driven by solid growth in Japan, where U.S. beef was benefiting from reduced tariffs under the U.S.-Japan Trade Agreement, as well as South Korea, Mexico, Canada and Taiwan. March beef exports totaled 115,308 metric tons, up 7% from a year ago, valued at $702.2 million — up 4% and the highest monthly value since July. First-quarter beef exports climbed 9% from a year ago to 334,703 mt, valued at $2.06 billion (up 8%).
March was also the month when Nebraska and the rest of the country began coming to grips with the spread of the coronavirus. But, at the same time, in Nebraska and throughout the country, packing houses were running at full speed. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said that March was a record month in the U.S. for red meat production and beef and pork slaughter.
The USDA reported that commercial red meat production for the United States totaled 5 billion pounds in March, up 13% from the 4.43 billion pounds produced in March 2019.
But it was also in March that the number of people testing positive for coronavirus began to increase and public health directives were issued, stressing social distancing. Packing plants were deemed as an essential business and remained open.
Packing plants soon became hot spots for the spread of the virus. In April, the spread of the virus began to grow in communities with packing plants, including Grand Island and Lexington.
Plant officials worked closely with public officials to implement safety practices for packing plant employees. In Grand Island, the JBS beef packing plant is the community’s biggest employer, with more than 3,000 people employed there, along with hundreds of other jobs in businesses that work directly with the plant, such as the trucking industry.
As more and more people working in packing plants tested positive for the virus, pressure was on packing plants to close temporarily to protect their workers and the communities where they live. But, as they were deemed an essential business, giving them a priority over health directives, President Trump issued commands to have the packing plants remain open through the pandemic.
Coronavirus concerns created disruptions in the supply chain, from the cow/calf producer finishing up calving season to the cattle feed yards that supply the packing plants that supply consumers and dining establishments beef.
The backup in the supply chain caused havoc as dining establishments closed. The disruption in the supply chain caused by temporary closings of packing plants or slowdowns in production as people called in sick created temporary shortages in grocery stores and increases in prices.
All the while, people were concerned about market manipulation during the pandemic.
Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, led a bipartisan group of 18 of her Senate colleagues in writing a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice requesting that the department investigate potential anticompetitive activities in the “highly concentrated beef packing sector.” That is a reference to four packers, including JBS and Tyson who operate large packing plants in Grand Island and Lexington, that control 80% of the market.
“Recent pricing discrepancies between fed cattle and boxed beef are pushing cattle producers and feeders to the brink,” Fischer and her colleagues said. “Cattlemen across America seriously question the ability for their children to take over what are frequently multi-generational family-owned operations that serve as the engines for their communities and our country’s food supply.”
In April, the Nebraska Cattlemen (NC) board amended its Marketing and Commerce Committee policy to strengthen standing language by mandating that packers purchase a minimum of 50% of their weekly slaughter in the negotiated market with specific day ranges for delivery.
“Many NC members have repeatedly expressed concerns about the increasing number of cattle sold on a formula basis, lessening the robust price discovery that cash negotiation sales bring to the table,” said Ken Herz, Nebraska Cattlemen president. “While NC policy typically discourages mandates, we understand the urgent need to regain leverage, competitiveness and price discovery.”
According to the group, cattle producers in Nebraska “historically participate in cash negotiated sales at a higher level than other cattle feeding regions in the U.S. Current proposals in the Senate are missing definitions regarding key components of live cattle marketing.”
While Grand Island has a diverse economy, the beef industry is a major economic player since JBS is the town’s largest employer and there are hundreds of other jobs that rely on the packing industry, especially the trucking industry. Truckers not only bring the plant the 5,000 or more cattle it slaughters daily, but also ship the finished product out to the rest of the country.
There are also many cow/calf producers and feedyards that Grand Island plays home to as a regional trade center. According to the USDA, as of Jan. 1, in a 13-county area around Grand Island, the cattle industry was raising more than 1 million head on family farms and ranches, including 330,000 head in Custer County, one of the largest cow/calf counties in the United States.
Last year, Nebraska was first in the nation in cattle feeding, with an inventory of 2.7 million head. The state was also No. 1 in the nation in red meat production and cattle slaughter. It was second in the country in cattle and calf numbers at 6.8 million head and fourth in the number of beef cows at nearly 2 million head.
Nebraska was also first in the nation in gross income from cattle and calf production at $10.5 billion.
As the COVID-19 pandemic shows signs of stabilizing, the major beef plants are beginning to increase production to deal with the increasing number of cattle ready for market that are backlogging feedyards. The packing plants are taking strident measures to keep workers safe and compensated through the COVID-19 crisis.
According to Drover’s Daily, America’s beef packers were, as of mid-May, “slowly improving weekly harvest rates after the COVID-19 pandemic disruption to the supply chain.” Cattle slaughter had been 25% lower during the month compared to a year ago. It was also estimated that 1 million head were backlogged in feedyards.
But getting back to pre-COVID-19 levels will take time, especially for the beef industry, which takes longer to produce an animal for market than the hog and chicken industry.
In April a study commissioned by the National Cattlemen Beef Association estimated cattle industry losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic will reach $13.6 billion.
The study shows cow-calf producers will see the largest impact, with COVID-19-related losses totaling an estimated $3.7 billion, or $111.91 per head for each mature breeding animal, in the United States. Without offsetting relief payments, those losses could increase by $135.24 per mature breeding animal, for an additional impact totaling $4.45 billion in the coming years.
Stocker/backgrounder segment losses were estimated at $159.98 per head, for a total economic impact of $2.5 billion in 2020, while feeding sector losses were estimated at $3 billion or $205.96 per head.
