Detente has been reached, at least for now, in plans for a Veterans Day ceremony on the Grand Island campus of Central Community College.
At least two supporters of veterans wrote letters recently to area newspapers, complaining about a CCC decision regarding the display of veterans’ items at the campus.
The letter writers had heard that the Student Veterans Association on campus had been informed that a battlefield cross could not be displayed on campus because it had the potential to be “triggering” or offensive to some people.
A battlefield cross, which is a memorial for fallen soldiers, usually consists of a rifle, a helmet, dog tags and a soldier’s boot. Outside of the battlefield, toys are sometimes used in place of some of the items.
Questions about the battlefield cross have been put aside, at least until next week.
What is certain is that a ceremony will be held on Veterans Day, which is Monday, Nov. 11, at CCC in Grand Island.
The ceremony will include the raising of a flag on the pole in front of the main building. At this point, six individuals will take part. Three of them will be current Army members who work at the local recruiting station. They will not carry anything other than the flag.
The other three people are Grand Island firefighters, who will carry an axe and a pike pole. Those traditional tools of firefighting are customary in formal Fire Department ceremonies. It was decided to bring first responders into the ceremony because they are the people who perform “this awesome sacrifice” outside the time of war, said Michael Rothe, who is president of the Grand Island Chapter of CCC’s Student Veterans Association,
The national anthem will be sung by a CCC faculty member. Afterward, the public will be invited inside to hear a speech delivered by a CCC faculty member who’s a veteran. The school’s Wall of Honor, which honors veterans, has been digitized and will be played on CCC televisions.
This weekend, the Grand Island chapter of CCC’s Student Veterans Association will decide whether to ask for the battlefield cross be used during the Veterans Day ceremony.
Rothe, who’s an Army veteran, said the decision will be up to the membership.
Last year, CCC administrators put guidelines in place for the college to determine whether military items may be displayed for ceremonial purposes.
Under those guidelines, any student or organization may request approval from the associate dean of students for the use of prop/replica weapons to be displayed. Normally, that request must be made at least 30 days before the event and include the intended purpose, location and the length of time the prop will be used and/or displayed.
Because of timing issues, the 30-day requirement will be waived this year, said CCC spokesman Scott Miller.
As far as Rothe knows, a battlefield cross has been displayed at the CCC Grand Island campus without any problems until he made a request a year ago.
A year ago, the Student Veterans Association requested permission from CCC officials to display the battlefield cross. The group wanted to show its solidarity with the CCC multicultural club, which organized a Day of the Dead event last year on Nov. 2. On Day of the Dead, families build shrines to family members and dear friends who’ve passed away.
In seeking permission, the Student Veterans Association was thinking more about Memorial Day than Veterans Day, because a battlefield cross is a memorial to fallen soldiers.
The request to use the battlefield cross was denied. Student Veterans Association members did their Veterans Day ceremony without it.
Last year, Rothe tried to exercise due diligence “because I recognized that we’re living in a different world now, so maybe it’s probably a smart idea as a student organization leader” to let the school know about plans to display a battlefield cross, which looks like a weapon.
“And when we asked for permission I think it’s the first time they actually thought about it, and during that thought process, someone decided we shouldn’t do it and that’s when they stopped it,” Rothe said.
“CCC administration understands the significance and the importance of the battlefield cross and what it represents,” Miller wrote in an email. “We also support all of our veteran students at each campus and center and (are) very appreciative of the unique perspective they bring to the institution.”
For that reason, the school allows such ceremonial items to be used. “And we want them to be displayed.” Miller said in an interview.
All that’s required, he said, is that people make an application saying exactly when an item will be displayed — “when it will be put up and when it will be taken down. And that is for the safety of all of our people at Central Community College, both faculty and staff and also those who visit our campus, too,” Miller said.
If the Student Veterans Association applies for permission to display the battlefield cross, it will be considered, Miller said.
“Again, the important thing for Central Community College is what day will it go up and when will it go down. And that way we can alert people on the campus that it will be there, and it will be there from this time to this time,” Miller said.
The Student Veterans Association is “happy and encouraged” that CCC’s Grand Island administration has done away with the outright ban, Rothe said. But, “That’s the only thing about the procedure that we’re currently happy with.”
For eight or nine months, the Student Veterans Association didn’t think the battlefield cross would be allowed at all. Now at least it’s possible to do it “with a bunch of procedural things put in place,” Rothe said.
The battlefield cross used at CCC in the past does not include a real weapon. It is simply a piece of pipe that has been decorated to look like an M-16, Rothe said.
The organization hopes to work with the college to find an equitable solution, Rothe said. The Student Veterans Association is willing to do its part “to mitigate the risk of somebody being offended or scared by it.”
