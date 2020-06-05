The American Red Cross is encouraging people to donate blood Monday through Wednesday to support local efforts in the Battle of the Badges.
In Grand Island, people may donate from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday in the Law Enforcement Center community room.
In Hastings, donors are welcome from noon to 6 p.m. Monday at the Hastings Auditorium.
In Kearney, people may donate blood from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the Kearney Coop Banquet Hall.
The Tri-City Battle of the Badges is to support law enforcement and also ensure blood is available for the hospitals.
“Currently the Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donors due to COVID-19 with thousands of units of blood going uncollected due to cancellations,” according to a news release.
All donors will be able to vote for their favorite department (law enforcement or fire department) and also receive a free Red Cross Battle of the Badges T-shirt.
“We also are having a competition to see which city will bring out the most donors,” the news release states.
The best way to make an appointment is to go to redcrossblood.org and use the sponsor code “tri city battle of the badges” or call 1-800-red-cross.
You may also send an email to jeremy.aupperlee@redcross.org.
