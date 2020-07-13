For the past 21 years, Barry Burrows has cared for Grand Island parks in more ways than one.
As the city’s parks superintendent for a little more than a year, Burrows said he has a “pretty big responsibility” in managing more than 500 acres that include bike trails, wading pools and athletic fields.
“I prioritize a lot of stuff, and prioritizing is the biggest thing I do. I coordinate that with my assistant and we get the staff out,” he said. “Following ballfield schedules, different teams are playing certain weekends and certain games are being played during the week, so we have to prioritize what fields have to be ready during the week.”
Put to the test
Burrows was put to the test when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit Grand Island in March, and parks, excluding the hike and bike trail and public sidewalks, were ordered closed by Mayor Roger Steele on April 2 due to the coronavirus.
“We went and barricaded all of the drive-thru roads at Stolley Park and Pier Park. We put up signs saying that the parks were closed,” Burrows said.
He said he and his staff also placed caution tape around the playground equipment. Burrows said they kept having to re-tape due to the wind.
On May 7, Steele issued a new order that stated city parks and recreational facilities could open as long as parkgoers followed the directed health measures issued by the Central District Health Department.
Tennis courts, pickleball courts, lakes, ballfields (including softball, baseball and soccer fields) and disc golf courses also were allowed to reopen.
“We got a stipulation that parks were now open, so we put the barricades back down, but the playgrounds and restroom facilities were still closed,” Burrows said. “So we made sure there was signage out there.”
On June 23, Steele said the city playgrounds and the splash pad at Veterans Athletic Complex could reopen.
Burrows said the splash pad was “all ready to go” but the activator went bad so it was unable to open for the summer at that time. He said the part came in on July 3, a day when city departments were closed due to the July Fourth holiday.
“I went to FedEx and on Friday morning, got the activator installed,” Burrows said. “I wanted the kids to have something to do over the Fourth of July. With the pools being closed, this is the only thing we could offer wet-wise besides Lincoln Pool (which, at the time, was not open yet).
“When you show up and you cannot play because something is broke, you are disappointed; that is what I was thinking. I was a kid once and it is summertime. You want to be outside and have some fun.”
Parks and Recreation Director Todd McCoy said his department is fortunate to have “really good people” and that Burrows sets the example.
“Barry is a great person who cares about what he does and goes above and beyond to make people satisfied; that is what he does every day,” he said. “I think Barry is one of those people who really is passionate about what he does. He really believes in the work that he does and in the services and facilities that we provide.”
A love of trees
When he started his career with the Parks and Recreation Department, Burrows said he was “basically a maintenance worker” who maintained athletic fields. It was later, in working with trees and shrubs, where he found his true passion: arboriculture.
“My previous boss, (former parks superintendent) Gregg Bostelman, knew I had a horticulture background and a desire for trees and shrubs,” Burrows said. “So he took me off of ballfields and I took care of all the trees and shrubs throughout the city. I would cross over and do other projects for the city where needed, too.”
Burrows has since used his passion for trees to become a Nebraska-certified arborist.
He said he is the only certified arborist for the city of Grand Island.
As an arborist, Burrows said he is able to help the city by educating other employees doing tree work. He added he also can train them and “teach them arboricultural ways.”
Burrows said his arborist background also helps the city better diversify its tree population in the city parks so that each park does not have just one particular tree in them. He added different trees may thrive in different city park environments.
With invasive insects such as the Asian beetle and the Emerald ash borer affecting some trees in Nebraska, Burrows said he also is able to use his arborist knowledge to help Grand Island prepare to deal with these insects if and when they hit the city.
In addition to his parks superintendent duties, Burrows serves as president of the city’s tree board. He said he doesn’t know exactly how long he has been on the board, but said he has served since its revival.
“I wanted to see the tree board get re-established because I feel, with the size of our city, we need some type of advocacy for our urban forest here in Grand Island,” Burrows said. “It is not that we are tree police, but rather we are here to advocate for trees and the importance of trees.”
Career highlights
Burrows said some of the highlights of his 21-year career has been being a part of the development of the softball fields at Fonner Park and the athletic fields at the Veterans Athletic Field Complex.
“I like seeing the end result,” he said. “After you do a project or something for the city, citizens and/or park users, seeing their enjoyment after you accomplish something is great.”
A humble leader, Burrows said he would not be able to do his job as parks superintendent without the work of his staff and parks volunteers who helped get the parks up and running following the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I commend my staff because they are really what keeps this going,” he said. “If I didn’t have the staff I have, I wouldn’t be able to do any of this. They understand what is expected of us and how to get projects done. If I didn’t have a staff like that, it would not be possible. They are a part of my heart that keeps beating.”
EDITOR’S NOTE: Every Monday in the Independent, the News Team will feature a person, group or organization that is making a difference in people’s lives in the Grand Island area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.