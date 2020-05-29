KEARNEY — Shon Barenklau has been named Central and Western Nebraska Editor for a number of daily and weekly newspapers owned by Lee Enterprises.

Barenklau will continue to directly supervise the Kearney Hub newsroom. In addition, local editors in York, Grand Island, North Platte, Lexington and Scottsbluff will report to him.

The new assignment takes effect June 1.

Barenklau will help implement news strategies aimed at serving communities and increasing reader engagement. He will report to Rick Thornton, Director of Regional News for Lee Enterprises and a regional editor for publications in Iowa, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas.

A graduate of the University of Kansas, Barenklau has 35 years of experience in the newspaper industry. He got his start as a copy editor at the Kearney Hub.

“Shon has a proven track record for developing the kind of journalism that connects with local communities,” Thornton said. “Add to that the fact he’s very familiar with our markets in central and western Nebraska, and it’s clear Shon is uniquely qualified for this new role. We’re lucky to have him on our team.”

Barenklau and his wife, Terri, will continue to live in Kearney.

“This opportunity allows me to return to my news roots,” Barenklau said. “Our focus must be on keeping our communities informed across all of our digital and print platforms. We’re well-positioned to tell stories that affect the daily lives of Nebraskans.”

