HASTINGS — The public is welcome to sample barbecue ribs and support the Morrison Cancer Center at the same time on Saturday.
The Bogeys, Bunkers & Barbecue event at the Elks Golf Course, 3050 E. South St., in Hastings begins serving meals at 3 p.m. For $10, diners receive barbecue ribs, chips, beans, a cookie and a drink. The ribs are being made as part of a Midwest BBQ Association contest.
All proceeds from the event go to the From the Heart Fund at the Morrison Cancer Center.
The Tee’d Off at Cancer annual golf tournament through the Elks Club will be going on throughout the day, as well.