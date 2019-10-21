Businesses in Grand Island and Cairo were honored recently with 2019 Community Beautification Awards during the October meeting of the Hall County Regional Planning Commission. The Village of Cairo was also recognized by the commission for its improvements along the Cairo Main Street.
According to Chad Nabity, regional planning director, the two businesses honored were Credit Management Services in downtown Grand Island and The Medina Street Vault in Cairo.
Jason Morledge accepted the award for Credit Management Services and Jenna Schweitzer accepted the award for The Medina Street Vault.
In accepting the award, Morledge recognized Juan Partida and the team from Williams Floral Company for the design and planting for each season. He also recognized Lonnie Hoselton, a Credit Management employee, for his work maintaining the plantings on a day-to-day basis.
Schweitzer told the commission that she was grateful for the award and recognition “but needed to leave the meeting so she could prepare cinnamon rolls for business the next day,” Nabity reported.
Nabity said the projects recognized “are all great examples of what can be done to beautify and improve downtown properties.”
“Both owners and along with the Village of Cairo use a variety of techniques including planters and street furniture to make the sidewalk and building frontages more accessible and pedestrian friendly,” he said.
Nabity said Credit Management has taken the “extra step to maintain and change out their plantings multiple times a year so that plantings are appropriate for all seasons.
“The Medina Street Vault in Cairo offers patrons and passersby a quaint inviting atmosphere that will encourage people driving by to stop and spend some time in the Village of Cairo,” he said.
Nabity said the Community Beautification Awards were developed to recognize the “efforts of residents and businesses that improve the overall appearance of the community through the enhancement of their property.” He said the Planning Commission can select two businesses each year for the award, one in the City of Grand Island and one outside of Grand Island. Nominations are provided in June and July of each year by members of the public.
