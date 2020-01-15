There are many future housing opportunities for Grand Island, but there are also serious challenges, such as providing affordable housing, if the community is to continue to grow and prosper during the next decade.
Those challenges and opportunities were highlighted Wednesday at the Grand Island Housing Summit, which drew nearly 100 people. The meeting was at the Chocolate Bar in Grand Island’s Railside District, which in recent years has seen the addition of new housing units as it continues to undergo renovations.
The meeting started out with Tim Keelan of Hanna:Keelan Associates of Lincoln presenting the results of the 2020-2025 Grand Island Housing Study. The summit included a presentation from the FDIC; a presentation of Sen. Dan Quick’s proposed land bank legislation; a housing panel; and a tour of new apartments being added to the Railside District.
Keelan’s presentation contained data collected about housing in Grand Island during the study, which is mandated by the federal government every five years. The data included population trends and projections that show modest growth during the next five years of about 0.7%. The study found that, during the last 10 years, the estimated number of housing units built in the community was lower than in previous decades.
The study also found Grand Island’s housing stock had modest growth during the last 10 years and the housing vacancy rate is low at an adjusted rate of 3.1%, which indicates that the community has a housing shortage. Another finding showed the estimated housing unit target demand for 2024 is at 1,361 owner and rental units at a value of $382 million.
At the end of his presentation, Keelan offered a five-year housing action plan for the community that includes organizational/operation programs, such as community housing partnerships, workforce housing initiatives and community land bank programs.
A second aspect of the five-year plan focused on housing preservation, including a housing code inspection/rental licensing program; housing rehabilitation/demolition; and a purchase-rehab-re-rent program.
Another important aspect of the five-year plan is housing for elderly and senior populations. Because of the aging demographics of the community, elderly and senior population needs are expected to grow in the area of independent- and assisted-living housing.
In 2018, the number of people older than 64 years old surpassed the number of children under 5 years old in Grand Island. The city is also growing as a medical regional hub and will see the addition of more senior living facilities, especially as people live longer.
With the growth of community health care services, that will be a leading area of job creation and will create the need for more affordable housing units in the future. National job projections show that overall employment of health educators and community health workers will grow 11% from 2018 to 2028, much faster than the average for all occupations.
The last area of the five-year housing action plan is housing for families. As part of the action plan, CROWN units were emphasized. CROWN is a credit-to-own program through which participants rent a house during an established period while developing home ownership skills and building an escrow to use for purchasing a home.
The other parts of the plan include a general and affordable housing initiative, family home-ownership initiative, special-needs housing initiative and the Railside housing initiative.
“Rental housing is extremely important because there are excellent landlords in this community; you have a very strong housing authority; and you have a family home-ownership initiative,” Keelan said.
He said stakeholders “need to keep their ear on the sidewalk all of the time when it relates to what the housing needs are for ownership.”
“Home ownership takes responsibility and homeowner classes and training are extremely important,” Keelan said.
Now that the comprehensive housing study is completed, Keelan said there is a need for the creation of a communitywide organization, which will bring together all the stakeholders and prioritize some projects in the community.
“A lot of this will happen on its own,” Keelan said. “But when it comes to affordable housing, you will need some good minds around the table to figure out how to get that done with the different funding sources that are available.”
Community partnership will be important when it comes to finding solutions for affordable housing.
While Grand Island’s median household income has been increasing, at $51,627 it is still about $10,000 lower than the national average. Grand Island leaders are seeking ways to bring higher-paying jobs to the community and creating new opportunities to train the workforce for those jobs, but the vast majority of new job opportunities will be those that will make home ownership difficult, especially as housing costs continue to rise.
According to recent U.S. Census numbers, the per capita income for Grand Island between 2014-2018 was $26,377. During that time, the median value of a owner/occupied home was $137,500 with a median mortgage of $1,201 per month. About 60% of Grand Island’s population own their own homes. Without a mortgage, the average monthly cost of home ownership was $487 from 2014-2018. Rental units averaged $737 per month.
At the meeting, Chad Nabity, director of the Hall County Regional Planning Commission, said building new housing units is expensive, starting with the cost of a lot that can run more than $55,000 even before construction takes place.
“If you are going to make money selling those lots, you are not selling those lots for $55,000 or less and that relates to the cost of housing,” Nabity said.
He gave the example of a piece of land of 144 acres that is now on the market and selling at $5.5 million.
“I don’t know if they will get $5.5 million, but at that price you are going to be looking at $80,000 to $85,000 lots,” he said. “That is the other side of this that people don’t see if you are not involved in the housing industry.”
Keelan also said it is important to be “mindful of housing demand, both owner and renter, for all income levels.”
A third important area, he said, is the preservation of existing housing stock in the community, such as removing bad housing and replacing it with good housing.
A graph that Keelan presented was on housing structural condition. Of the 17,534 housing units in the community in 2018, slightly more than 1,000 were described as either badly worn or completely worn out. He said about 40% of those housing units are occupied.
