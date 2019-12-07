The Autism Society of Nebraska will host a community gathering and resource fair Monday, Dec. 9, in Grand Island.
The event is scheduled for 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Kneale Administration Building at 123 S. Webb Road. Doors open at 6:30.
Those attending will have a chance to meet with service providers, organizations and other self-advocates and caregivers in the community. They will have a chance to ask questions, gather information and share personal stories. Light refreshments will be served.
Organizations represented include the ASN, Autism Center of Nebraska, Arc of Central Nebraska, Boys Town, Children’s Rehab Center, Disability Rights Nebraska, First National Bank - Enable Accounts, Goodwill, Grand Island Police Department, Integrated Life Choices (ILC), Kids & Dreams Foundation, Munroe Meyer Institute, Nebraska VR, PTI Nebraska and the Nebraska Transition College.
For more information, contact Andrea Beck at (402) 679-1115 or asn_grandisland@autismnebraska.org,
