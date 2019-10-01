An accident near Doniphan on Tuesday afternoon claimed the life of Amber Opp, a 34-year-old Wood River woman.
Opp was the driver of a gray 2018 Rochester armored truck. She lost control of the vehicle at about 12:52 p.m., at Highway 281 and Pine Street.
From an initial investigation, “it appears that the vehicle may have hydroplaned,” said Hall County Chief Deputy Jim Castleberry.
Deputies determined the truck was heading north on Highway 281.
“During this time the driver lost control and drove into the east ditch. In the east ditch the vehicle rolled coming to rest on its top,” according to a news release.
Opp was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt.
Passengers in the vehicle were Bridget Lewandowski and Joseph Burns. Both had minor injuries and were transported to CHI Health St. Francis. Both passengers were restrained by seat belts.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Doniphan Fire Department and Grand Island Ambulance.
