AURORA — The people of Aurora do a good job of supporting the local movie theater, according to two members of the group that operates the 12th Street Cinema.
It’s wonderful to have the theater in the community, says Kathy Dyer, who’s member of the board of Hamilton Recreation, which runs the theater.
Under its booking agreement, the 12th Street Cinema is required to show Disney films for two weekends in a row, “which works out well, because Disney movies are very well-attended at this theater,” says Tina Collingham, another board member.
Family-oriented films do well because Aurora has many families with young children, Dyer said. Over the last year, “Aquaman” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home” were among the films that have pulled in big audiences. The biggest-grossing film in the theater’s history was “The Climb,” a PG film from 2002.
Scary movies don’t pack the seats. “It” drew a total of 15 people over four weekend showings. “It Chapter 2” was scheduled to come to Aurora, but the theater changed its plans.
The 12th Street Cinema is a second-run theater, which means the movies come to Aurora three or four weeks after they open nationwide. By waiting a few weeks, the theater pays $250 to $400 for a movie, plus a percentage of ticket sales. Brand-new films cost a lot more.
Films are shown at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 4 and 7 p.m. Sundays.
The theater is able to keep prices low because it has only three paid employees. A variety of local families and groups volunteer to handle the concession stand. They are compensated with movie tickets.
The only paid employees are manager Sheryl Hall and assistant managers Liz Peterson and Rebecca Sedlachek.
Collingham’s father, Keith, handles maintenance. He’s also paid with movie tickets.
The theater’s only sources of income are concessions and a portion of ticket sales.
The 12th Street Cinema celebrated its 20th anniversary last weekend. The idea was to salute the volunteers and to thank the community. A real red carpet was used for a special night Sept. 13. At 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, a free movie was shown for volunteers. The movie was “Runaway Bride,” which was the first film shown at the theater in 1999.
A family event, running from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, featured snow cones, cotton candy, hot dogs and games. Cheerleaders were on hand to do face painting.
Prizes were also given out. One was a free movie party for up to 35 people.
Crowds at 12th Street Cinema aren’t big on Friday nights in the fall when the Aurora football team plays at home.
Still, between 1999 and Aug. 14, total attendance at the Aurora theater totaled 272,829 people.
Also as of August, local residents had volunteered 39,381 hours.
Way back, the building housed an opera house. Later, it was the home of Schneider’s Coast to Coast.
The building was purchased and renovated as a theater with financial contributions from Hamilton Recreation and the Frank and Alice M. Farr Trust.
Aurora hasn’t always had a movie theater. A previous theater, the Mazda, closed in the early ‘80s.
A plaque in the lobby salutes the late Merwyn Davidson, who managed the theater with his wife, Betty. “Your love and dedication to the youth of our community will never be forgotten,” the plaque reads.
Eleven people serve on the Hamilton Recreation board, which also operates the Cellar Youth Center. The board owns the theater building and the one next to it.
Scott Cerveny is the board president. Brett Faber is vice president.
The theater’s location, on the square, allows many people to walk to the movies. “Lots of people do,” Dyer said.
The price of popcorn is $2 for a large and $1.50 for a small. The same prices apply to pop.
The popcorn is “excellent,” Collingham says. “That’s because I cook it.”
Customers can choose from a number of toppings, including nacho cheese, caramel, ranch and kettle corn.
Middle schoolers appreciate having a local theater, the two women say.
The theater, which seats 120, has come up with a smart way to enlist the aid of customers in keeping things clean. After the movie, patrons pick up their pop and popcorn containers to see if they’ve won a prize. If their container carries a winning number, they get a free pop or popcorn at their next movie.
The group continues to improve 12th Street Cinema. The theater went digital in 2012. Nice new seats were installed in the summer of 2017.
If you collect movie posters, by the way, head to 12th Street Cinema. You can buy them for $5 each.
Admission to 12th Street Cinema is $4 for adults and $3 for students (age 3 through high school) and seniors (55 and older).
The price for a family (two adults with their kids) is $12.
The theater loses money on the family price, but “it’s still something we want to offer to the community,” Collingham said. “We want to keep the costs low so that families can come.”
