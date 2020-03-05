AURORA — Aurora Cooperative Elevator Company (ACEC) announced Thursday it has signed an agreement to purchase Pacific Ethanol’s 74% ownership interest in Pacific Aurora, LLC, for $52.8 million before adjustments for working capital.
According to ACEC, the sale will include two ethanol production facilities with a combined annual production capacity of 145 million gallons, a grain elevator with storage capacity of 4.1 million bushels and integrated rail facilities located in Aurora. Proceeds will be in the form of $27 million in cash and $16.5 million in promissory notes. The sale is anticipated to close within the next 45 days, subject to customary closing conditions.
Chris Vincent, Aurora Cooperative president and CEO, said the investment is a “great opportunity for Aurora Cooperative, its owners, and the communities that we support.”
“We understand the significance that these two ethanol plants, grain facilities, and rail assets mean to our owners,” Vincent said. “Achieving full ownership of this local destination market is pivotal to our shared success. We look forward to these assets providing long term value for our owners, our cooperative, and our communities.”
Neil Koehler, Pacific Ethanol’s president and CEO, said his company is pleased to come to agreement with the Aurora Cooperative.
“The sale of our interest is a win‐win for both companies, strengthening Pacific Ethanol’s balance sheet while providing Aurora Cooperative with full ownership of these assets,” Koehler said.
He said his company is confident that under “Aurora Cooperative’s capable management and farmer ownership, the facilities will provide value to the local community and the overall ethanol industry.”
“We are committed to a smooth transition of operations and look forward to further collaboration with Aurora Cooperative in growing a successful ethanol business,” Koehler said.
The Aurora Cooperative ranks 28th in the nation among all agricultural cooperatives. It has been a part of the Aurora community for 112 years. The cooperative has over 700 employees across 82 locations in seven states where they provide service and expertise in grain, agronomy, animal nutrition and energy.
In 2019, Aurora Cooperative had total sales over $1 billion, serviced more than 4 million acres, merchandised over 120 million bushels of grain, and have over 34,000 equity members.
Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (PEIX) is a leading producer and marketer of low‐carbon renewable fuels and high‐quality alcohol products in the United States. Pacific Ethanol owns and operates nine production facilities, four in the Western states of California, Oregon and Idaho, and five in the Midwestern states of Illinois and Nebraska.
The plants have a combined production capacity of 605 million gallons per year, produce over one million tons per year of ethanol co‐products — on a dry matter basis — such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast and CO2. For more information, please visit www.pacificethanol.com.
