AURORA — Aurora Cooperative will be hosting its ACE Summit and 2020 Annual Meeting Feb. 11-12 at the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at Fonner Park in Grand Island.
The two-day event will include keynote speaker Terry Bradshaw, one of the most prolific quarterbacks in history and currently a co-host and analyst on NFL FOX Sunday, along with owner profitability workshops on Tuesday.
On Wednesday there will be a government affairs segment along with keynote speaker Marcus Luttrell, a former Navy SEAL who lived to write the best-selling book “Lone Survivor,” which tells the harrowing story of four Navy SEALs who journeyed into the mountainous border of Afghanistan and Pakistan on Operation Redwing.
On Feb. 11, registration will begin at 9 a.m. and the day will be kicked off with the keynote address from Bradshaw. After lunch the owner profitability workshops will begin at 1:30 p.m., including sessions from Mark Zinder, president of Mark Zinder and Associates, on “What Happens Next: The Dollars and the Cents”; Jake Joraanstad, co-founder of Emerging Prairie, on “Our Moonshot — Farm of the Future”; Tyler Kester, vice president of grain and animal nutrition at Aurora Cooperative; and Jacob Burks, hedging specialist at Kluis Commodity Advisors, on “Grain Game Changers.”
Other workshop speakers that afternoon will include: Courtenay Dehoff, television host, speaking on who’s got your back in the agriculture industry; Taryn Serwatowski, brownfields and voluntary cleanup program coordinator, and Belinda Fowler-Hagen, environmental assistance coordinator, on turning your community eyesores into opportunities; and Cathy Anderson, production and compliance programs chief, on managing the ups and downs in agriculture with USDA safety net programs.
There will be an evening reception with cocktails and appetizers after the workshops on Feb. 11 in the Raising Nebraska Building. Greg Gersch, graphic recorder, will be creating a mural at this time based on his conversations with people at the event. Both days will include a silent auction with funds going to local rural fire districts of those in attendance.
Registration for Feb. 12 will begin at 8 a.m. Aurora Cooperative staff will be on hand from all divisions to visit about products and services throughout both days in the interactive trade show. The government affairs segment will begin at 9:15, featuring Chris Clayton, a political analyst for DTN. The annual business meeting will be at 11. Luttrell will be the keynote speaker on Feb. 12, speaking after lunch at 2 p.m.
For those interested in attending the two-day event, registration can be found online at auroracoop.com, or you can register by calling the Aurora main office at (402) 694-2106.
