AURORA — The Nebraska attorney general’s office will be hosting mobile office hours Wednesday in Aurora.
Attorney General Doug Peterson will be spending time in the community with area students, local civic groups and local officials.
The mobile office hours will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Frank M. Farr Senior Center, 1205 11th St.
During this visit, representatives from both the Consumer Protection Division and Constituent Services will be on hand to personally meet citizens interested in submitting concerns to the attorney general’s office. Citizens will also have the opportunity to learn how to protect themselves from identity theft, guard against scams and rid themselves of unwanted calls. Many educational resources will be made available.
