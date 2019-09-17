Attorney General Doug Peterson is greatly concerned about the amount of personal information accumulated by the country’s tech giants, which is why Nebraska recently joined a large-scale investigation of Google business practices.
Peterson told the Noon Rotary Club on Tuesday “the big five tech companies, particularly Google, Amazon and Facebook, are just gathering a tremendous amount of data in so many different ways.
“To you who have Samsung phones, they’re following you every six seconds. They’re just storing data,” Peterson said.
That’s why companies have large data-storing centers. “They think they’re going to get one in Lincoln,” Peterson said. The amount of information “that they have on each one of us is astounding. And it has a great deal of value.”
Last year, in Portland, Ore., Peterson and about 15 other attorneys general heard from three tech experts in a closed-door session. The experts talked about methods of data collection and search manipulation.
It was disturbing to hear “what companies like Google were up to, and how much power and data and market dominance that they have,” Peterson said. It was also unsettling to hear about the companies’ ability to manipulate consumers, “and how they can control ads and data” with which to steer people because “they know your complete profile,” he said.
“They know where you go for searches, frankly, they know your gmail, they know the movies you watch. It goes on and on. And it gets a little bit Orwellian, as far as what you see going on.”
Peterson was seated next to Lisa Madigan, who was Illinois’ attorney general at the time. Peterson and Madigan have different political views. “But Lisa was a darn good attorney general,” he said.
After hearing about the techniques used by tech giants, Madigan leaned over to Peterson and said, “Doug, I think this is the biggest threat to our democracy that I’ve ever heard of.”
That comment confirmed to Peterson that he wasn’t feeling needlessly alarmed.
Nebraska has joined 50 attorneys general in a multi-state, bipartisan investigation of Google’s practices in accordance with state and federal antitrust laws.
“Their ability to know you and to move you — where they think they can move you, and if you know the leadership and the way they think — it’s concerning,” he said.
He also pointed out that listening devices and cameras are being used in people’s homes.
“I’m telling you guys, it’s creepy,” he said. “It is really creepy.”
He remembers seeing an interview with the Google CEO.
“He was asked, ‘How far would you go with regards to people’s privacy?’ And he said, ‘As close as we can get to that creepy line,’” Peterson said. “And they define the line.”
It is concerning to Peterson about where the tech companies are going, “what they’re interested in doing, and the power that they want to exert.”
Peterson talked about other duties of the Attorney General’s Office, which has 65 lawyers.
In the areas of child sexual assault and child abuse cases, the office is trying to do more training across the state with law enforcement.
Whenever he speaks in communities, he praises the work of child advocacy centers and TeamMates. The latter organization, he said, helps “steer our kids in the right direction.”
In a child sexual assault investigation, “you’ve got to get it right from the outset,” he said.
It’s disappointing “if we have a victim of child abuse finally having the nerve or the ability to come forward to say I’m being abused, and for us not to handle that well and make sure that the perpetrator is fully prosecuted.”
He also talked about child pornography.
“We have one investigator who sits in a room of about seven computers, and is watching to see where child pornography files are being traded or exchanged on the Internet,” Peterson said. “Unfortunately, that’s a high-volume area.
“I would say probably one of the most discouraging things for me in the job is the depth of darkness that you see as far as victimization of children, whether that’s in human trafficking, whether that’s in child porn or whether that’s just simply in abuse cases in the state.”
