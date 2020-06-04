A Grand Island 16-year-old joined Thursday night’s demonstration because employees follow her when she goes into a store.
Mercedes Kruger is half black and half white. Growing up in Grand Island, it’s “just harder to fit in because you’re too dark for the white people and you’re too white for the dark people,” Kruger said.
Most African-Americans would not say she’s fully black, she said.
“But I still am glad my mother is black. So I am just here so that we can get justice for everyone who has died.”
Kruger said she “can’t even walk into a store without being followed by employees.”
Anyone who’s being watched by employees would notice it, she said.
Employees don’t have to worry that she might steal something.
“I’m not that kind of person,” Kruger said.
Her sign contained a quote from Martin Luther King: “I look to a day when people will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.”
As it has the past few nights, the demonstration began in the old Dodge School parking lot at First and Walnut. It was scheduled to begin at 7:30.
Attendance might have picked up later, but the demonstration got off to a slow start. Shortly before 8, fewer than a dozen people were milling about. Some people who had held up signs had already left.
It was the second night in a row that most of the core group wore yellow T-shirts.
“A group of the organizers got together and thought it was a good idea for the peaceful protesters to wear a color showing” who they are, said Jordan Oliva, 23.
Participants wrote messages on the shirts with markers. “We ask that they keep it respectful and nothing derogatory toward the police or the community,” Oliva said.
Even though the rally was small, passing motorists still honked their support.
Oliva hoped the turnout would increase.
“But we got the word out a little bit late today,” he said.
Wednesday night’s protest “went really well,” Oliva said. “We left due to the rain, actually,”
Luis Trejo attended Wednesday night’s demonstration, but he did not walk with the police.
He was pictured in Wednesday’s newspaper shaking hands with a Grand Island police lieutenant Tuesday evening, but that protest deteriorated around midnight.
“Personally, I was shot twice,” Trejo said Thursday evening.
He was hit by two pepper balls — once in the stomach, the other in the arm. They “definitely made my eyes water,” he said.
“If someone were to shoot at you, you wouldn’t give forgiveness,” Trejo said.
He said he is not holding a grudge against Grand Island police.
“I don’t have a problem with them. They do help us. But I’m not willing to walk with them anymore. I’d rather stay here and stand with my people. And do what we do peacefully, and keep it that way. Because what happened Tuesday night shouldn’t have happened. We kept it peaceful.”
Trejo said he was on his knees with his hands up Tuesday night “and I was still shot. So, no forgiveness from me.”
Grand Island police have said that if 20 out of 100 people are throwing rocks, some innocent people are unfortunately going to get hit when officers fire pepper balls and rubber bullets. Police say they were forced to disperse the crowd shortly before midnight because of the rock throwing.
Trejo said he still wants the marches to be peaceful. “Yes, most definitely,” he said.
Tuesday night’s skirmish was mostly started by a few minors who wanted to be part of the protests and be able to say “they were here,” he said.
“They weren’t there for the marches. They mostly just stayed in the back,” Trejo said.
Protest organizers had let “the police know to keep an eye out for them,” he said. If the young people weren’t joining the groups, organizers wanted police to ask them to leave.
There have also been “a couple of individuals that had been coming by and causing trouble for us,” Trejo said.
Wednesday night’s protest was attended by “some big instigators,” he said. Organizers contacted the police chief to let him know “and he got them out of here” right away.
“So that was pretty good on their end,” Trejo said.
Davion McCloud, 25, had just got his T-shirt Thursday night.
“I would love for everyone to be peaceful always,” McCloud said.
People with different opinions, coming from different cultures, are being heard.
“Being a leader, I want to be able to have us all come together, no matter what,” McCloud said. “If you’re not here for what we’re here for, then I want people to stay away. That’s my goal. I want the negativity to stay away.”
Tuesday night’s conflict “was different,” he said. “It was scary. There was a lot of kids out here.” Police were “throwing tear gas” and “screaming at us because our crowd was throwing stuff in the streets,” and people got mad.
“But it happened. It’s over. It’s not going to happen again,” McCloud said. “We’re going to prevent that from happening again.”
John Johnson, 32, attended Thursday’s demonstration with his friends. He wore a shirt that read, “I have pride because of a POC,” meaning person of color.
