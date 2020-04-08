GREELEY — The Greeley Care Home and Assisted Living community is bigger than it normally is.
For more than three weeks, six staff members have been living in the nursing home along with the 29 residents.
The staff moved in March 16 because of the coronavirus.
When the virus became a serious matter, the leadership team decided the best way to keep it out “was to keep people out and for us not to be bringing it in. So we moved in,” Administrator Dorene Spies said.
Those six people don’t go home at night. Until the threat of the virus goes away, Greeley Care Home is their home.
Five other staff members just work and then go straight home. “They haven’t gone to a store or a gas station or anything,” Spies said.
The experience has been a success.
“We don’t have the virus here, and that’s amazing. Because we’re a very small nursing home. We’re the only nursing home in our county. We don’t have a hospital,” she said.
For the residents, the virus is a serious matter. Spies said, “We won’t be able to keep our doors open if we lose them. We just won’t. So we knew we had to be drastic.”
Initially, the staff was going to follow the president’s directive to stay inside for 15 days to slow the spread.
Those 15 days have come and gone.
“But now we just see the benefit of it,” Spies said.
Other nursing homes have residents infected with the virus, noted Spies, who lives in Grand Island.
“So I could have easily brought it in if I wouldn’t have stayed here,” she said.
Spies is proud that the residents are healthy.
“That’s my goal — my job, actually. I’m the administrator. My job is to keep these people safe,” she said.
How do the residents feel about having the staff around day and night?
“They think it’s kind of funny. This is a small home, so most everyone has known each other,” Spies said.
The cooks haven’t been able to work because of other obligations.
“So I’ve actually been cooking most of the time here, and they think that’s funny,” she said. “Because they never know what I’m going to whip up.”
The staff has been doing a lot of fun things to keep the residents happy.
For instance, Spies bought some candy cigarettes for the residents.
If she’s not leaving the building, how did she buy the candy?
“Amazon,” she said.
The staff handed out the candy cigarettes and asked the residents if they remembered buying them as kids. Staff members took pictures of residents with cigarettes in their mouth, and shared the pictures on Facebook. Along with the picture, they wrote, “We’re smoking hot up here.”
A couple of the residents had never smoked a real cigarette, but they looked “pretty natural” with the candy version in their mouths, Spies said.
“And then when we post the pictures, the families will call and talk about it with the residents,” she said. That communication is helping the family members stay engaged with the senior citizens.
One young lady said, “Oh my gosh, you better not be smoking, Grandma. You always told me not to.”
The residents are confined to their rooms. Communal meals and other group activities are prohibited for now. Meals are delivered to their rooms. The residents are not allowed to visit their neighbors.
So the staff is doing “special things for each of them in their rooms,” Spies said.
Card tables have been set up in each room so that residents can do jigsaw puzzles, sometimes with the aid of employees.
Every day, the residents draw a surprise out of a cardboard box. The prizes might be candy, word-find games or puzzles.
“We’re just trying to be creative, because they are literally in their rooms, and have now been for three weeks.”
The Greeley community is supportive. Some families have sent in Slinkys and other surprises for the residents.
The staff ordered three mumus for a lady who lives at the nursing home. When they arrived, the dresses were beautiful and made of silky material, Spies said.
So Spies and two other women put on the mumus and did a 15-minute fashion show, walking around the building.
When they posted the picture on Facebook, they wrote, “First we sleep in their beds, then we eat their food and now we are wearing their clothes!”
Spies wants people to know the people at Greeley Care Home and Assisted Living are truly a family “and we love these residents and are willing to do whatever it takes to keep them safe.”
She did one thing for herself, though.
Spies hasn’t slept in her house for three weeks, and she doesn’t know how long it will be. This week, she made a purchase online, because when she finally gets home, she wants to have some nice sheets on her bed.
