Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, Associated Staffing at 820 N. Webb Road has not only received a host of local, state and national honors, but has served the community in helping businesses find employees and people jobs to help grow the community.
Associated Staffing is an employment agency that specializes in clerical, production, light industrial and professional services. They provide training, skill assessment, drug testing, background checks and much more.
According to Heidi Isley, director of operations, Associated Staffing’s recruiting and screening processes have helped to customize its services to assist any company, regardless of size and the position(s) needed.
“Giving back to the communities where we do business is important to us and gives our team the opportunity to give back through time and utilizing their talents,” Isley said.
The business was founded in 1995 by Brian McMahon, who serves as company president.
McMahon said he decided he wanted to leave his corporate position in Omaha to “be able to help people.”
He moved to Grand Island and opened his first office at College Street and Broadwell Avenue.
The business quickly grew. Just three years later, in 1998, it expanded its Grand Island location and opened a location in Hastings. In 1999, it expanded to Kearney and added a professional division. In 2003, the business acquired Best Temps in Omaha and started its Omaha branch. In 2007, it opened its fifth location, this one in Columbus.
Prior to starting Associated Staffing, McMahon was a finance officer for General Motors Acceptance Corp. in Omaha, but had a desire to start his own business.
“I worked really hard, but I didn’t like making money for the ‘man,’” McMahon said.
Working with a business broker, he searched for three years for an opportunity to own his own business.
He finally found an opportunity to buy an existing business in Grand Island.
“I came from working for corporate America to running a business out of a duplex,” McMahon said about his first office in Grand Island.
He said, when he was looking for a business back in the 1990s, he looked at a wide variety of businesses that were affordable to him.
McMahon said he was interested in purchasing what he called an “8-to-5” business instead of a business that has long operating hours, such as a convenience store or a bar.
“I wanted a business that I thought I could improve upon,” he said. “I didn’t really care what it was in. It had to meet certain criteria and this one (Associated Staffing) did, as they were selling for the right reasons and I had an interest.”
In 1995, McMahon said employment agencies were known as “temporary services” and provided workers to businesses for temporary employment, whether it was to fill in for an existing employee on leave or help staff a business which received a large order and needed extra workers.
But McMahon began to change the business model and began helping businesses not only find temporary workers, but also skilled workers for permanent positions.
McMahon said “perseverance and determination” were key components in growing Associated Staffing over the last 25 years.
“We knocked on a lot of doors, and we had a great product that we believed in,” he said. “I have always had great employees backing me up.”
Another key component for the company’ growth is adapting technology to make the business more efficient and helpful to both employers needing workers and people needing jobs.
“When we started, a person came in and filled out an application and I kept a pile of applications on the desk and sorted through them,” McMahon said. “Now, you enter everything into a computer. We have hundreds of ways to search for people now — with social media and the internet and things like that that were not available.”
Isley said advances in technology have allowed Associated Staffinf to continue working efficiently during the COVID-19 pandemic; people can apply for jobs online, and interviews, and screenings can be conducted online with minimal contact.
She said the partnerships developed over the years with area employers, and the knowledge of the workforce needs of the Grand Island area and the other communities the company serves, has enabled Associated Staffing’s success over the past quarter-century.
Finding skilled technological workers for specific jobs area businesses need to remain competitive, Isley said, is one of the areas in which the business excels.
“Our philosophy is to develop a partnership with our clients by listening to them and hearing their expectations and ensuring that we are meeting those expectations,” he said.
Along with good employees, support from the community and area businesses they work with, McMahon also gives credit to God for the company’s success.
To learn more about Associated Staffing and the services it provides, visit the website at www.associated-staffing.com.
