Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...VISIBILITY ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS AND CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM CDT SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS EVENING WILL BECOME MORE WIDESPREAD OVERNIGHT. WIDESPREAD VISIBILITIES NEAR OR BELOW ONE QUARTER OF A MILE ARE EXPECTED DURING THE EARLY MORNING HOURS SUNDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&