An artist from Connecticut hopes his vibrant art at the Nebraska State Fair will spread joy, connect with people and motivate young artists.
“I want them to smile. Public art is nice, because it really brings people together,” he said.
The 32-year-old artist wants to be known only as ARCY. But it doesn’t take much digging online to learn that his real name is Ryan Christenson. The initials “R.C.” set the stage for ARCY.
On Monday, ARCY was busy creating a colorful mural, measuring eight by 36 feet, just west of the Nebraska Building. The plywood is attached to a black chainlink fence, where it will remain. He is also doing four other projects for the fair.
He has to leave Grand Island for another project later this week. But next week, fairgoers will be able to watch him work.
ARCY, who lives in North Haven, Conn., often creates murals on a larger scale. He normally works on a lift, which takes him three or four stories off the ground. He has created pieces in Portugal, England, Greece, Ireland and Australia.
He has also become very popular at fairs in this country.
Chelsey Jungck, chief of events and entertainment for the Nebraska State Fair, heard about ARCY at annual fair conferences.
Each year, she asks people from other fairs, “What’s new? What’s great?” or what recent entertainers have gone over well.
About three years ago, she heard praise for ARCY from “half a dozen to a dozen of my peers.”
“So I tried to snag him a couple years ago,” Jungck said. “He, of course, has been a hot commodity.” His jobs have included the New York State Fair, the North Carolina State Fair and the California Mid-State Fair.
Because this is the 150th anniversary of the Nebraska State Fair, “he made the decision to come our way this year. We’re very excited to have him,” Jungck said.
ARCY, who describes himself as a street artist, works almost entirely with spray paint. His murals have a pop-art style. He is, he said, “a graffiti artist at heart.” He infuses his pieces with photo realism “so a lot of people can connect with it,” he said.
He uses the best spray paint you can buy. The paint, which comes from Germany, had more than 200 shades.
The big piece he’s doing this week is a collage of past Nebraska State Fair images. He’s working with photos he found on the State Fair’s Facebook page. If she shows up this year, a young woman who attended a past Nebraska State Fair will be surprised to find her face dominating ARCY’s mural. He doesn’t know the girl’s name. It was one of the many images he found on the State Fair Facebook page.
The mural will include about 65 different tones. The average person looking at the collage might say, “Oh, there’s yellows and reds.” But in reality, it’ll have four different yellows and five types of red.
Public art, he said, adds “color to the world.”
This week, ARCY is doing two other pieces for the State Fair. He painted a pirate ship the fair obtained from the Omaha Children’s Museum. He also worked on the fair’s giant birthday cake.
Next week, he will do eight murals — one each day, each measuring 8 by 12.
He hopes all of his pieces will be worthy of inclusion in people’s selfies.
ARCY has to leave Grand Island for a few days to attend to his other job. He is an artist for Disney. He creates Disney-related paintings that are sold at certified Disney galleries throughout the country. They’re also available in theme parks and cruise ships.
A couple of years ago, ARCY did his paintings for several days at Disney World.
Unlike his murals, he creates his Disney works with a brush and acrylic paint.
ARCY initially planned to join the family’s garden business. He studied horticulture at Naugatuck Valley Community College in Connecticut.
But he wound up going into art instead.
ARCY does not have a superior attitude. “I’m as chill as everybody else around me.” He likes having people talk to him.
Next week, he hopes his work motivates young people. “A lot of kids are going to see this art being done on a large scale and they’re going to say, ‘Wow, this artist is making a living doing what he loves to do.’ And I think that’s really important.”