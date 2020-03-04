A newcomer and a former board member have filed for seats on the Northwest Public Schools Board of Education.
Artie Moeller and Bill Buettner filed to fill one of three vacant seats on the board. Aaron Buhrman, Ned Meier and Paul Mader have also filed for the board.
Mader did not immediately respond to The Independent’s calls for an interview or comment.
Moeller said he is running for the Northwest board to look out for the district as a whole. He believes there are a number of issues in the district that are not getting addressed and need to be.
“The main issue is the city of Grand Island option students and how that is all handled. I do not know the answer to addressing that. That is going to be an ongoing thing with the district in the future,” he said. “The state is constantly changing things, so I don’t know if there is ever a right answer. I am just trying to protect the district as a whole.”
As the parent of current Northwest students, Moeller said he would bring a parent’s perspective to the Northwest board.
“I have kids in the district and I want to make sure that Northwest is a viable district for years to come,” he said.
Buettner is no stranger to the Northwest board, having served on the board for 16 years and another 16 years on the Cedar Hollow school board. He said he is running because he wants to see the district remain viable and efficient.
“We need to give kids a good education and keep programs up. I don’t want to see programs fail, slow down or cut back,” he said. “We need to be mindful of tax dollars. We are the 48th lowest spending district in the state and are doing the right thing with the tax dollars.”
Buettner said with the farm economy the way it is and farmers making up the majority of Northwest’s tax base, the board needs to keep taxpayers in mind in every decision it makes.
“But there comes a point where you have to spend a little bit sometimes to keep the programs going,” he said.
