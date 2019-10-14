The residents of Edgewood Memory Care Assisted Living will be happy today when their artwork is shown to the public.
The second Edgewood Traveling Dementia Art Therapy Show runs from 5 to 6:30 p.m. today (Tuesday) at the facility, which is at 214 N. Piper St. Visitors will enjoy wine and cheese as well as art.
Edgewood residents will see their names next to their artwork. Also on display will be ribbons they won at the Nebraska State Fair. “So it’ll be fun to see their excitement,” said Kelly Hranac, who is executive director of Edgewood.
About 40 examples of art and crafts will be on display. Twenty-five of the projects were made by residents of Edgewood’s Grand Island facility. The rest come from the other five Edgewood locations in the state. The traveling show visits all six Edgewood facilities.
The residents of Edgewood have Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.
Edgewood residents have arts and crafts two or three times a week, said assistant executive director Laurie Richardson.
The projects help with residents’ dexterity and helps keep their minds active, Richardson said. The projects also provide sensory stimulation.
The artwork gives residents a way “a way to find their inner creativity,” express themselves and use their abilities, Hranac said.
Crafts include knitting and ceramics. For their projects, residents might paint rocks or shells, or do something with wood or pine cones.
The art and craft sessions are led by staff members.
Some residents require more guidance than others. On Monday, Hranac helped a resident paint some rocks to glue onto a portrait. With some people, Hranac might just ask the person to paint the rocks. With others, the resident has to be asked to do each individual step,
Some of the projects are creative and fun, she said.
Other times, a project doesn’t get very far in one session.
For the residents, the work can be frustrating. “Everyone’s pretty judgmental of themselves, and even an individual with dementia is as well,” Hranac said. They might get annoyed if they can’t stay within the lines.
Because they know each resident, staff members might be impressed by the quality of a piece. A project might be “really good for that certain individual,” Hranac said.
The residents have lost some of their skills. The staff tries to hone in on the skills they still have, Richardson said.
Artwork might be beneficial for people with arthritis, Hranac said.
In addition, the projects have other benefits. “It’s bringing youth back into their life a little bit,” Hranac said.
The staff tries to find subjects that are of interest to residents. Staff members had a retired farmer use string art to create the image of a tractor. The resident enjoyed hammmering nails into a board. String was looped around the nails to fashion a tractor. The man got to make the tractor the color of his choosing.
Edgewood is equipped with 14 beds. The facility provides adult day services and is available for short-term stays.
Aromatic therapy and massage therapy are among the other services provided to residents.
