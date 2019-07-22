Art in the Park has been rescheduled for Sunday, Aug. 11, at Stolley Park after Sunday’s rain forced the event to be postponed.
Jean Cook, the co-coordinator and registrar for the artists, said the organizing committee decided to cancel Sunday’s Art in the Park because the rain caused puddles.
“There were puddles in the park; there was no way people could drive in and set up their stuff,” Cook said. “We were really bummed and sad we had to cancel. It was a hard decision.”
Cook said the committee arrived at Stolley Park at 6 a.m. on Sunday morning and said the rain was so heavy and constant that they could hardly see. The committee decided to cancel the event at 7 a.m. for the safety of the public.
“We are glad we did. There was just a lot of water and mud. It would have been no fun for the patrons bringing their art,” Cook said. “We didn’t want artwork damaged and so that was why we canceled it.”
Cook said the committee decided on Monday morning to reschedule Art in the Park for Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Stolley Park. After discussing the available dates, the committee contacted the parks department and established the official rescheduled date and times.
Cook said the committee will start contacting the vendors and even find more vendors to showcase their art since the committee has more time to organize.
Although the committee does not have a backup plan in case of weather changes, Cook said they are hoping the weather will be clear.
“If it rains again, I don’t think we’ll reschedule it. We’ll just wait for next year’s Art in the Park,” Cook said.
However, Cook said the preparations for Aug. 11 are underway and the committee is excited to have another chance to have the 37th annual Art in the Park.
“We apologize to the public for having to cancel,” Cook said. “When Mother Nature takes over and rains as much as it did, it would not have been a pleasant experience for anyone.”