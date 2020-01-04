In a drawing that hangs at Studio K Art Gallery, Kalyssa Littlejohn included some of her favorite places.
The scene, done in colored pencil, features an art studio because she really likes art.
“And I like gaming, so there’s an arcade,” said Littlejohn, who’s 13. She also included a pizza place “because I really like pizza.”
“Having an imaginary world is more fun than having to be stuck in reality, where things may not always go the way you want,” Littlejohn said.
While the art studio, movie theater and pizzeria are big buildings, she made a building called “Reality” small and off by itself.
Her drawing is “just kind of showing a little bit of what’s going on in my head — things that I like,” she said.
Littlejohn is one of more than 20 art students from Walnut Middle School who are currently showing their works at Studio K Art Gallery, 112 W. Third St. The show runs all month.
The exhibit was put together by Walnut art teachers Jacki Proctor and Hannah Berns, at the invitation of Studio K owner Karen Neppl.
The show opened with a reception Friday night.
“I feel honored that they put my artwork here,” said Edna Puac Chanchavac, 12.
T.J. Rehder, 13, also likes being included in the show.
So does Littlejohn, who’s a seventh-grader.
“It’s really awesome. I feel like now is really starting to bring out opportunities for me to pursue art in my career when I’m older,” she said. Things like the art show “kind of make it like it’s going to happen.”
The Walnut teachers organized the show to give the kids a chance to display their work, and to get the full experience of “coming up with an idea, creating it and then having it be viewed by other people, getting a response from the public,” Proctor said.
Proctor has displayed her own work in the gallery for a couple of years. A Grand Island native, she worked in North Platte before returning to her hometown to teach this school year. Neppl and Proctor talked about a school exhibit even before she returned to Grand Island.
Neppl told Proctor she had an opening on the calendar, and asked if she’d like to have her students display their works. “I’d love to have them,” Neppl said. She would like to make the exhibit an annual event if it works out.
Each student has one piece on display.
The Walnut sixth-graders are mostly working on basic technical skills, including elements and principals of design, Proctor said.
Proctor’s seventh-graders are working on careers. To do that, they’re looking at architecture, which lets “them get a feel for what careers are out there in the arts.” Proctor said. Her eighth-graders “are focused more on social and emotional avenues for art,” she said.
What do the students like about art?
“I like that you can draw whatever you want and express yourself through it,” Chanchavac said.
“I just like how you can kind of say things without having to say them,” Littlejohn said. She also likes “just how much you can express” through her art.
For the show, Rehder used a group of Sharpies to produce a very colorful bird. The bird started out as an eagle, but turned into a toucan.
He used three shades of pink, one of which was hot pink. He used two types of green, and created the red shades with dark red, red and orange. The bird’s head was a product of blue, violet and light blue.
“He likes doing the colors,” said his mother, Megan Osborn.
Rehder wanted to give the bird a “futuristic-type vibe.”
He has strong opinions about the tools he uses. He likes paint, pastels and Sharpies. But he does not like crayons or clay.
This is the eighth-grader’s third year in art class.
His favorite classes are language art and art.
Rehder does his own drawings and stories, Osborn said. “He’ll write a story and draw a picture with it.”
She likes to see how he’s getting better at telling a story through pictures and words.
For the show, Chanchavac used graphite to draw a flower in a vase.
This is her first year in art class. The sixth-grader is the daughter of Luis and Edna Chanchavac.
Littlejohn recently won a district-wide contest for designing a holiday card. Entries had to fit the theme of peace, love and kindness.
She drew a family having “their own little Christmas,” said Littlejohn, whose own parents are Terri and Kylon.
She has also done portraits of singers she admires. One was of XXXTentacion, a rap artist who died in 2018. She’s also drawn Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift.
Littlejohn also does cartoon drawings. Only one of those characters had super powers. “I’ve had one that has telepathy. But other than that, I just draw normal people.”
At the movie theater she included in her colored pencil drawing, the film showing is “The Breakfast Club.”
Littlejohn says she likes a lot of old movies, such as “The Breakfast Club.”
She put that film on the marquee “because it’s a classic. It’s just really funny,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.