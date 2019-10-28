Arson is a possibility in two Grand Island structure fires that started early this morning.
Grand Island police officers responded to the two fires in order to assist the Grand Island Fire Department.
Police Capt. Jim Duering noted that the two fires were reported about an hour apart.
One fire, at 1407 W. Sixth St., was reported at 1:17 a.m. The other fire was at 1221 W. First.
“Now that being said, there aren’t a lot of similarities between the two fires,” Duering said. “In fact, there really are no indications that they’re related, but residential arsons are very few and far between” and to have two structure fires within an hour makes arson a possibility.
The home on West Sixth Street was occupied at the time. The fire started on the front porch.
The home on West First had been unoccupied for some time, Duering said. In that case, it looked like the fire started in the basement. It’s possible that a homeless person was trying to heat the house.
Officers are not sure. But there some consistencies and signs of forced entry, Duering said.
