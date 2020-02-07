The Central Nebraska Humane Society has scheduled its 17th annual Fur Ball for Friday, Feb. 14, at the Riverside Golf Club.
The theme is “My Furry Valentine.” Canine bachelor and bachelorettes will be available for photos and kisses at a kissing booth.
Dress is casual for the event that begins at 5 p.m. with a cocktail hour. During this time, attendees will also have the opportunity to bid on silent auction items while being entertained by a roaming magician. Dinner will follow at 7 p.m. followed by a live auction and entertainment. This year a hypnotist will be featured.
Tickets are $90 per person, or $1,000 for a “Top Dog Table” of eight seats (Top Dog Table includes preferred seating, two bottles of wine and hand-painted wine glasses). This is the Humane Society’s biggest fundraiser of the year, which helps give animals a “second chance.”
Tickets can be purchased at the Central Nebraska Humane Society or by calling (308) 385-5305.
Library to host annual Bear Fair on Tuesday
The 17th annual Bear Fair is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St.
Three sessions will be offered: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.
Open to preschoolers and their families, participants can take part in fun, educational activities that include early literacy, and health and safety information; listen to Bear Tales, take part in Bear Aerobics, visit dental and eye care bear, Scrubby Bear, make-a-bear craft, bear repair, bear treats, police and fire safety, and more.
Children are asked to bring a teddy bear or other stuffed animal to accompany them through various stations.
The library is also needing volunteers to help with stations at the library during the first two sessions.
For more information contact Celine, Elle or Kim (volunteer coordinator) at the number listed above of visit the web site at www.gilibrary.org.
Ducks Unlimited banquet set for Feb. 15
Hall County Ducks Unlimited will host its annual banquet on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Platt Duetsche Society, 1315 W. Anna St.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with a prime rib dinner at 6:30 p.m. followed by an auction.
Auction items include: home decor, Green Mountain grill, Ducks Unlimited Gun of the Year, in addition to numerous other firearms.
Tickets are $55 for singles and $75 for couples and will be available at the door. Proceeds will be used the help DU secure critical wetlands for future generations.
For more information, contact Keaton Friesen, Hall County chairman of Ducks Unlimited, at (402) 366-2543.
Rowe Sanctuary indoor bird count planned for Feb. 15
GIBBON — The Iain Nicolson Audubon Center at Rowe Sanctuary, southwest of Gibbon, will host its annual Great Backyard Bird Count from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15.
Participants can join at any time to count birds at the feeders and on the adjacent Platte River from the comfort of inside the center.
“The Great Backyard Bird Count is a great way to help birds and have fun at the same time,” said Bill Taddicken, center director at Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary. “Now, after 22 years, it’s one of the biggest citizen scientist projects in the country and the results help scientists keep birds healthy.”
This free event is open to people of all ages and registration is not needed. Visit rowe.audubon.org/events or email rowesanctuary@audubon.org for more information.
Those unable to make it to Rowe Sanctuary for the GBBC, can visit gbbc.birdcount.org to find out how you can contribute from home.
Hordville Lions Club hosting pancake feed
HORDVILLE — The Hordville Lions Club will host its annual pancake feed from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at the Hordville Community.
The menu includes pancakes, sausage, desserts, coffee and juice.
Freewill donations will go to the Lions Club Scholarship Fund.
