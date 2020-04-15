A man in his 80s became the fifth person in the Central District Health jurisdiction to die of COVID-19 related causes.
Central District Health said Wednesday it was “deeply saddened” to report his death.
As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, there were 297 lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the three-county area, compared to 251 on Tuesday.
Of the new total, Hall County has 278 cases, Hamilton County 15 and Merrick County four.
Central District Health reported a total of 40 COVID-19 positive tests in staff and residents in the following long-term care facilities and home health services: Tabitha, Wedgewood, Lakeview, Tiffany Square, Heritage, Edgewood, Country House, and Good Samaritan in Hall County, and Westfield in Hamilton County.
“We have very limited testing for individuals referred to CDHD through the healthcare system,” the release states.
“We are hopeful that the number of much-needed COVID-19 tests will increase in the near future. Social distancing has been proven to be effective in reducing the spread of the virus and is something everyone can and should do until we advise otherwise.”
Please direct any calls to Central District Health at (308) 385-5175 or use the DHHS COVID-19 information line at (402) 552-6645.
