Riverside Public Schools in Cedar Rapids has been awarded a $500 mini-grant as part of the Nebraska Department of Education’s Nebraska Thursdays program.
NDE has awarded mini-grants for Nebraska Thursdays, a program that supports schools statewide in serving and promoting locally-grown or locally-produced foods in school cafeterias on the first Thursday of each month.
Funded by the Nebraska Dry Bean Commission, 11 schools were awarded a total of $5,265 in mini-grant funds to assist with implementation and promotion of Nebraska Thursdays and provide expansion of local food, agriculture, and/or garden-based education.
Nebraska Thursdays is supported by the NDE and the Center for Rural Affairs, and in collaboration with schools statewide. According to the 2015 USDA Farm to School Census, schools with strong farm to school programs report higher school meal participation, reduced food waste, and increased willingness of the students to try new foods, notably fruits and vegetables. In addition, in the 2013-2014 school year alone schools purchased more than $789 million in local food from farmers, ranchers, fishermen, food processors and manufacturers.
