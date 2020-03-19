Below is a running list of restaurants closing dining areas or more, updated Wednesday March 19. We will add/change information as it becomes available.
- Amigo's: Starting March 19, dining rooms will be closed at both locations. The drive-thru will still be open.
- Arby's: Temporarily suspending dining room seating in the majority of restaurants. All drive-thrus will remain open, and take-out and third-party delivery options are available in many markets.
- Barent's Tavern: (In Rockville) will be closed for the next few weeks or until the State says it is safe to re-open.
- Big Apple Bagels: Offering drive-thru and curbside pickup only.
- BigRed Nutrition (Hastings): Open with limited seating. Temporary Hours are Monday- Friday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays: Closed. Grab & Go or Curbside Pick-up is also available. Call (402)834-0882 for orders.
- Buffalo Wild Wings: Delivery and take out only between the hours of 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- Burger King: Dining areas are closed. Drive-thru is open. All locations are closing at 10 p.m.
- The Chocolate Bar: Open from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. as pick up/carry out only. The Cafe will open at 10:30 a.m.
- Club Mundo Wellness Center: still open with limited seating. Temporary Hours are Monday-Friday: 6:30 a.m. to 5pm. Saturday & Sunday: 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Grab & Go or Curbside Pick-up is also available. Call (308)380-0716 for orders.
- Dairy Queen (South Locust): Drive-thru and walk up hours daily from 10:30 AM - 10 PM.
- Domino's Pizza: Domino's is offering contact free delivery for customers. A drive-thru window is also available to customers.
- El Toro Mexican Restaurant: Open from 11a.m. - 9p.m. Dining is OPEN limited to 10 people total inside at a time. Open for carryout, curbside, or delivery through Doordash.
- Hy-Vee: All dining areas in Hy-Vee stores, restaurants and convenience stores are closed. All Hy-Vee Market Grille bars also are closed. Food service areas will still be operating during their normal hours, offering freshly prepared meal options for carryout only. At Hy-Vee stores that have a Market Grille, customers can still order for pickup or curbside services.
- Jimmy Johns: The lobby is closed to customers at this time, however, it is open for pickup or grab and go orders. Jimmy Johns is also offering no contact delivery upon request. New store hours are from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Kinkaider's Brewing Co.: All food purchases to curbside, pickup and delivery using partners such as Grub Hub and UberEats. Limiting dining space to 10 people. Call (308) 384-3655 for beer and food pickup/delivery.
- La Mexicana (Boarders location): Closed
- Lina's Restaurant: Dining room closed, drive-thru service remains open
- McDonald's: Seating areas, PlayPlaces, self-service beverage bars, and kiosks are closed. Drive-thru service available.
- Olive Garden: Currently open for dine in with limited seating available. Also offering togo and delivery.
- Papa Johns: Open from 10 a.m. - 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday. Carryout and delivery options are available. No contact deliveries can be made upon request.
- Perkins: Limited seating available. Carryout available. Delivery available through DoorDash.
- Pizza Hut: No dine-in available. Drive-thru is open for orders. Orders can also be made online and over the phone. No contact delivery upon request.
- Pizza Ranch: Closing until further notice. This includes dine-in, carry-out, & delivery, as well as the Fun Zone arcade area.
- Qdoba: Open from 10:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. No dine in, however, customers can order online, through the Qdoba app or call in for pickup.
- Raising Canes: Drive-thru/carryout only.
- Red Lobster: To-Go orders only. Normal operating hours.
- Runza Restaurants: All restaurants will be moving to a drive-thru only model and will close at 9 p.m.
- Sin City Grill: Open but limited to 10 people total inside at a time. Open for carryout, curbside, or delivery.
- Sonic: No inside seating. Stalls and drive thru are still available.
- Starbucks: Starbucks in Grand Island has temporarily gone to a “Grab and Go” model and has closed all lobby seating until further notice.
- Taco Bell: Both Taco Bell locations are drive thru and delivery only. No breakfast. Open 10am-midnight daily. Closing times might change in the near future.
- Taco Johns: Dining areas are closed. Drive-through service is available and delivery is also available in some areas. Check Taco Johns App or DoorDash.
- Tacos Las Palmas: Open to small groups only. Customers are asked to sit every other table to promote social distancing.
- Texas T-bone:Closing at 9 p.m. nightly. Customers will be seated 6 feet apart.
- Texas Roadhouse: Dining room is closed. To go orders with curbside delivery from 12-8 daily.
- Tommy's Restaurant: Open for dine-in or carryout.
- Valentino's: Buffet is closed until further notice. Express lunch, carry out and delivery are still available.
- Wave Pizza: Limiting dining space to 10 people. Take out, curbside service and delivery offered. Orders can be taken through Chow Now, their online ordering application or by calling 308-398-9283.
- Whitey's Sports Bar:Dine in options are still available. Customers may also order ahead and pay over the phone and have their food delivered to their vehicle.
