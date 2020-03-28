When asked about the impact the coronavirus has had on his business, pharmacist Mark Miller, who owns U-Save Pharmacy Northwest at the corner of 13th Street and Webb Road with his wife, Cindy, does not know where to begin.
The lobby is closed, which means customers must use the drive-thru to get their medicines.
Miller said U-Save has seen an increase in the number of people using the drive-thru to get their medication. They are also doing “a little bit more” deliveries as a result of people not wanting to be out during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We love seeing customers come in; it is fun. We talk to people and we banter back and forth, so I miss that terribly,” he said. “But they are using the drive-thru, so the wait times are obviously going to be a lot higher there because some people want to wait for the emergency room or those prompt care clinics to get their medicine.”
Miller said some medications are becoming harder to get, especially those that can possibly help with the coronavirus. U-Save cannot get hand sanitizer, thermometers or face masks in stock as a result of the pandemic. It is also completely out of Tylenol.
“Tylenol is another product we cannot get right now because of one of the initial reports from one of the countries affected by the coronavirus that ibuprofen didn’t help, but Tylenol did with their fever,” he said. “We had enough to last for a while ... but as we order it, it is not coming in.”
Miller said with some of his customers, their insurance companies have allowed them to get early refills on their medicines so they have them in supply in case more shutdowns occur as a result of the coronavirus.
He emphasized that, despite the shortage of some medications, his pharmacy is working hard to get medications to customers.
“Rest assured, every pharmacy is trying its best to get the medicine everybody needs,” Miller said. “We want everybody to be safe, we want everybody to be healthy and we are going to be there for them unless some other mandate comes down. We are going to keep our pharmacy open normal hours and we are not cutting staff.”
He said he encourages his customers to use U-Save’s delivery service to reduce drive-thru wait times and to keep people from being out during the pandemic.
“We’ve got two people who can deliver here,” Miller said. “We run for about seven hours every day and we’ve got the means necessary to incorporate more if we need to.”
At Corner Drug in Central City, pharmacist and owner Fadi Tanbouza said the past 10 days have been “a little crazy,” but are starting to “settle down a little bit.”
“People are panicking and wanting to order in larger quantities than usual,” he said. “We are keeping up, but I don’t know how long it is going to last. We are sitting OK at this moment, but looking at the wholesalers’ inventory, it is not looking good. Wholesale is not able to replenish as fast as the demand.”
Tanbouza said people are requesting thermometers and hand sanitizer at Corner Drug “all day long.”
“We have just a few oral thermometers (as of Tuesday morning),” he said. “But people are looking for the industrial ones where you can scan your forehead or the ear. We cannot get those at this moment; we got wiped out last week. With hand sanitizer, we have not been able to get any for weeks now.”
Tanbouza said Corner Drug is encouraging people to call ahead for curbside delivery if they are sick, or have a cough or fever. He added his pharmacy also encourages delivery as much as possible.
“We have been very limited with respect to gear, so delivering to people’s houses is another challenge, too,” he said. “We will keep delivering to the regular customers we have always delivered to. We will deliver to our regular customers and on the occasion where somebody is sick and cannot go out.”
Tanbouza said Corner Drug will be open as much as it can. However, if a COVID-19 case occurs locally, the pharmacy will likely close its doors temporarily.
