Area leaders were able to discuss lessons learned and ongoing efforts after last year’s flooding during a panel discussion Thursday night.
The panel, hosted by NET at the Grand Island Public Library, included Dannebrog Fire Chief and Village Manager Terry Webb, Howard County Emergency Manager Michelle Woitalewicz, Nebraska Emergency Management Agency Assistant Director Bryan Tuma, Wood River Mayor Greg Cramer and Elizabeth Troyer-Miller of the Heartland Disaster Recovery Group.
When she reflects on last year’s flood, Woitalewicz said, it was “a nightmare.”
“It was just unbelievable not knowing what was going to happen,” she said. “It was unbelievable what was going on.”
Woitalewicz said she received a number of calls about flooded roads, flooded or gone homes, and from Webb telling her that the village of Dannebrog was completely flooded.
“We told them we would do what we could,” she said. “We told them to get the help there that they could and then we would submit their request up to NEMA to get whatever we could get.”
Cramer said his advice for other communities and counties that may deal with future floods is to have people who are well-trained to deal with flood response and recovery efforts.
He said this paid off during last year’s floods.
Prior to last spring’s flood hitting Wood River, Cramer said, the community had information about the potential for flooding and began to plan, start preparing for it and “get everybody ready to go.”
He said the morning of the flood, Wood River residents and others started sandbagging around town. By 1 p.m., “the water came up so fast — we probably had 16 to 18 inches — and we had to move our sandbagging operations to the high school.”
“Then, it was panic mode,” Cramer said. “Everybody was scrambling to get stuff picked up. We were getting everybody out of the nursing home with 36 patients plus staff. People around town were stuck in their houses, the sewer started backing up and people had water in their basements.”
He said the floodwaters were over Highway 11, came down by the Catholic church and wrapped around downtown, making the town nearly impassible.
“We could not drive from one side of town to the other; we had to wrap around town,” Cramer said. “By nightfall, the roads were closed. We had to take Husker Highway back out and come back out on Highway 30. It was scary. We didn’t know what was going to happen. We didn’t know if the water was going to stop or if it was going to keep rising.”
Tuma said 84 of Nebraska’s 93 counties were impacted by last spring’s floods. During the flood, NEMA set up a state emergency operations center and worked under the authority of the governor, coordinating the state and federal disaster relief help.
“We coordinated resource requests from local jurisdictions and tried to fill the gaps where the local entities no longer had the capacity or the capability to address certain issues,” he said. “They would reach out to the state of Nebraska and we would do our best to identify where we could get those resources and get them deployed.”
Through NEMA’s emergency management assistance compact, Tuma said, the agency received assistance from Washington and South Carolina.
Webb said the village of Dannebrog was fortunate to receive a fair amount of private donations, which allowed it to repair some of its roads damaged by the flood.
He said one of the things he learned during the floods is to have mandatory evacuations in the event of a future flood. Dannebrog had voluntary evacuations and when those who stayed wanted to leave, or were trapped, it was too late.
Since the sewer system backed up during last year’s flood, Webb said, Dannebrog is also working to better protect its sewer system.
A year after the flood, Woitalewicz said, Howard County has six large roads projects that it still hasn’t completed. Most roads are travelable, but that the county will continue to deal with issues as spring nears.
“There is already talk that this spring, the roads are going be a mess because they are soft,” she said. “As heavy traffic starts traveling down there, you have big tractors and stuff on the roads, the roads are going to be torn up.”
Troyer-Miller said there are homeowners who still have major foundation issues, with foundation walls not yet repaired. Standing water in basements is also preventing people from being able to make necessary repairs.
Tuma said $34,000 was the maximum amount of individual assistance for which an individual could qualify. There were about 7,400 applicants and about 6,000 of them were approved for assistance. This equated to a disbursement of about $25 million.
He said the Small Business Administration also issued $40 million in small business loans.
Troyer-Miller said the $34,000 per application comes nowhere near what those affected by the floods need in order to recover. This is where the Heartland Disaster Recovery Group comes in to help. The group provides some extra assistance for flood victims through donations from area individuals and organizations.
