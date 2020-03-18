Local day care providers say their facilities are being impacted by the coronavirus.
Dodi Ouderkirk, cathedral director for St. Mary’s Cathedral Daycare, said the coronavirus is giving her facility “a lot of unknowns and first times.”
Ouderkirk said the center is continuing to do what it has always done for kids in providing child care, but it has taken measures to provide the safest environment possible for them.
She said St. Mary’s has deep-cleaned its carpets, sanitized toys and washed walls and cupboards “inside and out.” Day care kids practice proper hand-washing techniques daily but are washing their hands more frequently to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
In addition to the day care kids, Ouderkirk said she and her staff have also been doing a lot more hand-washing.
“If they have any symptoms, we are doing that for not only the staff, but for the kids as well,” she said. “They are washing their hands upon entering the center and everybody has thermometers in their classrooms. So if something seems a little off, or if someone is not feeling well, they are taking that precaution and checking those things out.”
Steph Allen, owner and director of The Teaching Tree, said her facility is taking similar precautions. Staff members are checking kids’ temperatures at the door. The center is having kids check in at the door and only staff members can walk them to and from their classrooms.
“We are also taking extra sanitary precautions where we are stepping up our sanitizing and cleaning of classrooms,” Allen said. “We are doing more deep cleaning than what we normally do. We are doing proper hand-washing techniques even more so than what we already do.”
Jana Hudiburgh, child care director at the YWCA, said that every couple hours, the facility sanitizes toys and works to ensure that not all of them are out at one time.
“We are sanitizing everything,” Hudiburgh said.
“We are not allowing any extra blankets, toys or book bags into the facility. Those are all staying out so that kids are not bringing in anything else with them.”
Like The Teaching Tree, she said that, starting Wednesday, YWCA parents drop their kids off at the door and staff take them to their designated rooms.
Hudiburgh said everyone at the YWCA — staff and students — has been practicing proper hand-washing techniques and social distancing.
“As soon as the kids walk into the building, we are washing hands and practicing the songs that we can sing, like hand-washing ABCs,” she said.
“As far as social distancing, with 2-year-olds, it is hard to keep them 6 feet apart, but we are trying. With smaller numbers this week, we are able to spread kids out.”
Allen said The Teaching Tree is also practicing social distance with its kids. The facility has implemented “air high-fives” with its kids in which, instead of hugging, students and teachers will throw their hands up in the air and “air high-five” each other.
The Central District Health Department said in a Facebook post Tuesday that it recommends day cares limit their classrooms to 10 children or less. Ouderkirk said that because St. Mary’s classrooms are small, only its school-age program and “maybe one” pre-K class have more than 10 students per classroom.
“We already have those guidelines, so that really did not affect our particular center at all,” she said. “We have divided our school-age kids into two groups to meet that 10-person suggestion.”
Hudiburgh said it has been a struggle to keep its Almost Home school-age kids at the 10-person limit. The YWCA has had to divide the group into two rooms.
Allen said The Teaching Tree is seeing lower attendance due to serving Grand Island Public Schools’ employees who are not in school because the buildings are closed. Due to lower attendance, the facility does not need to make any changes to meet the 10-person suggested guideline.
Hudiburgh said the YWCA will remain open unless the facility has a COVID-19 exposure or the Health Department recommends it closes. The YWCA is preparing for this because “it is not if we are going to be closed; it is when we are going to be closed.”
Allen said many families are urging her to keep The Teaching Tree open because it would displace them if it were not.
“Right now, we are staying open because so many of our parents are still working,” she said. “Even the parents who are working from home are saying that they are doing so but cannot really take care of their child right now while they are trying to work. So they are still bringing them here for child care. We are open, so they are going to be here.”
