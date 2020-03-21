Committee postpones Grand Island Ag Day
With the growing concerns for the COVID-19 public health threat, and at the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control to limit large gatherings, the Hall County Agricultural Committee has canceled/postponed the Grand Island Ag Day scheduled for Tuesday, March 24, at Fonner Park in Grand Island.
The committee said it will continue to monitor the situation and make an announcement if a new date is selected.
Gordmans store adjusts hours
Stage Stores, including the Gordmans store in Grand Island, have adjusted their operating hours.
Until further notice, the stores are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.
In addition to new store hours, management is taking the following actions to help keep their guests and associates healthy:
-- Increasing the frequency of store cleanings, paying special attention to frequently touched objects and surfaces such as register counters, shopping carts, door handles, restrooms, etc.
-- Reminding associates of their training on illness prevention
-- Advising all employees to stay home if they are not feeling well, or if circumstances might advise them to do so, to seek medical attention if they have symptoms.
