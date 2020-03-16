Updated as of Monday, March 16:
Grand Island schools making plans to teach, feed students while they stay home
After initially saying all classes would be held as scheduled this week, Grand Island Public Schools, Northwest Public Schools, Grand Island Central Catholic, Heartland Lutheran High School and Trinity Lutheran School will close this week as a way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
GIPS said it will close its schools beginning Monday, but that the reality is it may be a several-week closure. As a result, the district said, all student activities, athletics, fine arts, clubs and meetings are canceled until further notice.
“We have said from the beginning this is a fluid situation, and events in the past 48 hours have encouraged us to take action to help slow the spread of COVID-19 across our communities,” GIPS said. “Because schools have dense populations, closing can prevent students from spreading the virus to others in their families and the community.”
GIPS said it realizes that food insecurity is a reality in the district and that many of its students rely on its schools for meals.
“District and community organizations are working to address this need,” the district said. “We will give much more information on solutions for feeding students in the next 24 hours. I know our community, working hand-in-hand with us, will ensure our students are taken care of during this closure.”
GIPS said it is also working to roll out an online learning system.
“This will take flexibility from our staff and our students, and the support of our parents, families and the community,” it said. “We will continue to provide developmental instruction to our students during this formative time of their growth.”
In a message to parents Sunday, Northwest Superintendent Jeff Edwards said the district’s schools will be closed through Friday.
“Events in the past 48 hours have encouraged us to take action to help slow the spread of COVID-19 across our communities,” Edwards said. “We will be in communication with the Northwest Public Schools community in the coming days in regards to future plans and upcoming activities.”
In a letter to families posted on the Trinity Lutheran Facebook page, Principal Jerrita Staehr said her school will be closed through March 27 as a preventive measure.
“The circumstances will be evaluated on a weekly basis to determine if we remain closed or (if) we will be able to once again open our doors,” Staehr said. “Our top priority is the health and safety of our students and families.”
Staehr said teachers will make final preparations on Monday and Tuesday to switch to a distance learning format. Some classes will have online assignments, while others will have a combination of paper packets and online components.
She said Trinity Lutheran will be ready to move to online classroom delivery by Wednesday.
In a video posted to the school’s Facebook page Friday afternoon, GICC Principal Jordan Engle said student safety and well-being is a top priority for the school.
Since last Friday, GICC has received “a plethora of new information” from a group of local physicians, and Nebraska has also seen the first community spread of COVID-19, Engle said.
He said after talking with GICC administration and its board of education, the decision was made to cease all student gatherings, including classes, practices and activities, at GICC through March 22.
“At the conclusion of the week, our board of education will reconvene and consider whether new information is available to make a determination on the following week,” Engle said.
GICC staff plans to begin offering virtual resources this week.
Engle added since the closure announcement was abrupt, students may need to gather their technology resources and/or personal belongings from the school. The building will be open Monday during regular business hours to allow students to gather these items.
In his message to the GICC community, Engle encouraged students to engage in social distancing and not to gather in close quarters at this time.
Leech echoed Engle’s comments in a Facebook Live message Sunday afternoon, saying that since he received similar information from the medical community, and in light of the first community spread of COVID-19 in Nebraska, he made the decision to cease all classes and student activities for one week as a preventive measure.
He said this week will serve as the school’s spring break. The decision to return to face-to-face classes will be re-evaluated throughout the week and will be made by Friday.
“However, we are expecting the state to step in at some point and shut down all schools in the state as this situation continues to unfold,” Leech said. “At that time, if we do not go back to face-to-face classes on Monday, March 23, we will be prepared to go to online learning.”
He added: “We will continue that for as long as we need until we feel it is safe to go back to face-to-face instruction.”
Central Community College cancels classes this week
Central Community College has canceled all classes at all of its campuses and locations beginning Monday through Sunday, March 29. All residence halls and college services will remain open.
CCC said in a press release that the decision was made following discussions with area public health departments, state officials and regional school partners. It added it is continually monitoring the COVID-19 situation and will communicate any additional updates.
Tabitha’s Closet closed for a month
Tabitha’s Closet, the free clothing giveaway program at the Stolley Park Church of Christ, will be closed for the next month because of the community’s concerns about the coronavirus.
Clothing donations also will not be accepted for the next month.
Literacy Council of Grand Island closes indefinitely
Due to the concern for the safety and well-being of the students, staff volunteers and members of the Grand Island community, the Literacy Council of Grand Island will be closed indefinitely starting Monday following the closure policy and recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in response to the COVID-19 situation.
No on-site programming will take place at this time.
News of reopening will be shared on their website, social media accounts and email.
In the meantime, it is at the discretion of each tutor as to whether to meet with their students off-site; however, the Literacy Council asks that people strongly consider the CDC’s prevention guidelines, regarding social distancing and hand hygiene, when making this decision.
There are a number of ways to connect with students without in-person contact, such as a phone call, FaceTime, Skype or What’s App messaging app.
Let Literacy Council know if you would like assistance with contacting your students.
There are several online resources available to students and tutors to encourage continued literacy education during this time.
Each student has a Mango Languages account that can be accessed at http://connect.mangolanguages.com/giliteracy or through the mobile app on their phone.
If students do not have reliable Wi-Fi access, lessons on the mobile app can be downloaded while connected to Wi-Fi and completed later without internet access.
Students can also access https://learningenglish.voanews.com, which provides written and audio news articles at beginner, intermediate, and advanced levels.
More resources may be found at https://www.giliteracy.org/tutor-resources.
For more information, email info@giliteracy.org.
The Literacy Council of Grand Island said it is grateful for the patience and support of the community at this time.
Grand Island mayor orders closing of library, Fieldhouse
Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele Monday ordered the closing of the Grand Island Library and the Fieldhouse because of coronavirus concerns.
The mayor also suspended the use of city meeting rooms until the nature and scope of the coronavirus can be evaluated in the community.
All public meetings and or public programming at the City Hall Community Room, the Community Room at the Law Enforcement Center, or public meetings at Fire Station No. 1 are canceled until further notice.
Mass gatherings of the public at city buildings will not be permitted except as reasonably necessary to conduct essential city business, the mayor said.
The mayor said the library and Fieldhouse would be closed until further notice.
A press release said the mayor’s office is carefully monitoring the evolving circumstances presented by the coronavirus.
“A public health emergency has been declared in the United States, and guidance from public health official suggests that one of the most effective ways to protect against the spread of this disease is to limit exposure, particularly to persons at higher risk of developing serious coronavirus illness,” the press release said.
Updated as of Saturday, March 14:
Grand Theatre closes for March, Grand Comic Con canceled
The Grand Theatre Foundation board announced Thursday evening the theater will be closed to the public until the end of March, at which time the board will assess the situation.
Regular movie showings have been canceled, as has the Grand Comic Con scheduled for the weekend of March 27-28.
A post on the theater’s Facebook page reads: “We feel to err on the side of caution is the best way to help stop the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and to keep our volunteers and patrons safe. Thank you for your support during this time, please stay safe and healthy.”
United Way annual meeting postponed
Amid the growing concerns for the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, the Heartland United Way is postponing its annual meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 19.
The meeting will likely be rescheduled to early ball and be combined with the 2020/2021 Campaign Kickoff, the United Way said.
All ticket holders are offered a choice to have tickets refunded or be reserved for an advanced registration for the fall event. If the ticket holder has a conflict with the new date scheduled, refunds will be offered again at that time.
Anyone wanting a refund is asked to contact Cammie Benson at (308) 382-2675 or cammie@heartlandunitedway.org.
GICC’s annual fundraiser Karnival Kapers canceled
Grand Island Central Catholic’s annual Karnival Kapers event has been canceled.
Principal Jordan Engle said the event, which was scheduled for March 22, was canceled out of a concern for public well-being following the recent spread of COVID-19.
The raffles will be broadcast live.
Tri-City Storm joins sidelined teams
The U.S. Hockey League has decided to suspend game play effective immediately until further notice.
The decision was unanimously made by the USHL Board of Directors with the best interest of USHL athletes, staff, officials and fans in mind, according to a news release. The league is based in Chicago.
In addition, all hockey activities, including practices, workouts and meetings have also been suspended until further notice. The league continues to closely monitor the situation and will use this hiatus to determine next steps regarding the 2019-20 season.
The Tri-City Storm in Kearney is a member of the USHL.
Local and area activities, programs affected
A number of events highlighted in the Your Ticket section of Thursday’s Independent have been postponed of canceled. In addition to other events listed here, they include:
- “Tales of Hans Christian Anderson,” Saturday, Wood River High School, postponed (will be rescheduled).
- Young Irelanders, presented by the Grand Island Concert Association, Grand Island Senior High, canceled.
- Scrabble Game Night, Monday. Primrose Assisted Living, canceled.
- “Doolittle,” Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the Grand Theatre, canceled.
Kearney Public
Library suspends public meetings, programming
KEARNEY — According to the City of Kearney, the public library will make the following changes immediately to protect the workforce and the public during COVID-19 concerns:
All public meetings and study room uses are suspended and will resume on April 6, if possible. Reservations will not be taken for study rooms and meeting rooms until April 6.
All library programming is suspended and will resume on April 6, if possible. This includes guitarist Jerry Barlow, scheduled to perform on St. Patrick’s Day.
Patrons are encouraged not to return any items until April 6. Any fines will be waived during this time period.
The computer lab and makerspace will be closed and will resume hours on April 6, if possible.
2020 Whoopers and Hoopers Tournament canceled
The 2020 Whoopers and Hoopers Tournament scheduled for March 20-22 has been canceled. The Board of Directors and staff understand the hardship that this may cause to the local businesses. The Board feels the safety of the community should always come first.
A refund of team registration fees will be given to all those who have already paid.
For questions please contact Mikki Shafer, president of the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce, at (402) 461-8400.
Doane University cancels classes March 16-22, transitions to online learning
Due to the threat of COVID-19, Doane University has made the decision to cancel all in-person classes next week (March 16-22), extending the current spring break of its Crete residential students one additional week. This includes the cancellation of courses on Doane’s Lincoln, Omaha and Grand Island campuses. Those programs would be in the second week of their spring term.
All classes (including adult and graduate) will resume on Monday, March 23, in an online/virtual format and will be taught online for the remainder of the semester/term. All current online courses for the spring term will continue uninterrupted.
In-person spotter training with weather service canceled
The National Weather Service in Hastings has canceled all previously scheduled in-person spotter talks for the spring season. The talks will be not be rescheduled.
The NWS–Hastings released the following statement:
“The public’s health/safety and that of our staff is most important in dealing with the effects of Covid-19 and canceling the talks is an appropriate measure to take at this time. We will review options for potential virtual training sessions but no formal plans have been made at this time.
“We are in the process of notifying our partners and the public of these changes as well as updating websites and social media posts.”
Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway meeting could be scaled back
OMAHA (AP) — Investor Warren Buffett says he plans to decide whether to scale back his company’s annual meeting, which typically attracts roughly 40,000 people, around April 1.
Berkshire Hathaway is still planning to hold its annual meeting on May 2, but the ongoing coronavirus outbreak may force the company to make changes to the event.
Buffett told Yahoo Finance that he will follow the advice of public health officials when deciding whether to alter plans for Berkshire’s annual meeting. The event includes a massive trade show where Berkshire companies, such as Fruit of the Loom, Geico and Pampered Chef, sell products.
“It definitely may be scaled down,” Buffett said during an interview with Yahoo Finance. “We’ll consider that between now and roughly the first of April. Then we’ll announce, so people can make their plans.”
The meeting usually attracts a huge crowd of people who want to hear Buffett and Berkshire Vice Chairman Charlie Munger answer questions over several hours.
The meeting itself will be broadcast online by Yahoo Finance, so investors don’t have to travel to hear Buffett’s and Munger’s answers.
Care facilities adjust visitor protocols
With many local and national events canceling or severely limiting attendance, curious minds want to know how local nursing homes, assisted living and retirement homes are protecting the most vulnerable demographic from COVID-19.
Teresa Anderson, health director with the Central Nebraska District Health Department, sent out information to care providers on what to do to protect their residents.
In the news release, Anderson said the recent cases of COVID-19 in a long-term care facility in Washington State has left people concerned about the vulnerability of the elderly and immune-compromised population.
“Our goal now is to keep COVID-19 out of a long-term care facility,” Anderson said.
Kelly Hranac, executive director of Edgewood Memory Care Facility, said the facility is limiting visitors and visiting hours to 10 a.m. to noon and from 4 to 6 p.m.
Hranac said staff members are telling visitors they must log in and log out when they visit and the must be symptom free and haven’t traveled in an international airport recently.
Employees must follow the same protocol on symptoms and traveling.
“We are sanitizing all surfaces three times a day,” Hranac said.
Hranac said it is important to follow the rules to protect their residents.
“For people with a compromised immune system, this (COVID-19) could be really tragic for them,” Hranac said.
Cathy Roark, independent living director at Riverside Lodge, said visitors are not allowed except in the case of medical need or necessity.
“The residents have been absolutely wonderful and they know we are just looking out for their well-being and doing what we can to protect them,” she said.
Roark said they are looking into inventive ways for residents to be able to speak with their family members.
The Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs are launching virtual visits to help keep veterans’ home members and families connected, according to a news release.
Four state veterans’ homes have limited access to NDVA teammates and medical professionals as a precaution.
“Protecting our members’ health and safety is our top priority,” NDVA Director John Hilgert said. “However, we also want to protect the bond they have with their loved ones and ensure they can remain connected. Through our virtual visitor system, we’re striking a balance between the two.”
Members will have access to computers, tablets and other devices with video messaging programs such as Skype and FaceTime, and teammates will be available to help members connect with their families.
Carol Bryant’s 94-year-old father, Gerald “Jerry” Bryant, is at Riverside Lodge.
“I visit him every day with my dog Joy for an hour to an hour and a half,” Carol Bryant said.
She said she understands why the retirement facility is implementing the policy and has the utmost praise for those who work in health care, especially under the current circumstances.
Carol Bryant said she will miss seeing her dad every day, but that she know this is what’s best for the residents at this time.
“My dad was sad when he heard of the news and he said, ‘How am I going to get by not seeing you for the next several months?’” Carol Bryant said.
Carol Bryant said she assured her dad that she will talk to him by phone.
She said that her dad was alive when the Republican River flooded and the community was cut off from outside visitors.
“He has been through hardships like this,” Carol Bryant said. “He will get through this, too.”
Roark said Riverside Lodge staff are also working to provide residents with exciting activities to keep them stimulated.
“We meet the residents at the entrance of the dining room with hand sanitizer,” Roark said.
Roark and Melissa Miller, the assistant living director, said they both called residents’ family members to explain the situation to them so families understand why they are taking the certain actions they are.
“All cooperation from the community is appreciated,” said Roark. “Our main concern is residents’ health and well-being.”
Stuhr Museum closed March 14-20
Stuhr Museum announced it will close beginning Saturday and will re-evaluate its position Friday. At that time, the museum will announce its decision to either continue its closure or to reopen.
In a news release, the museum stated: “In addition to closing for a week, Stuhr has canceled all public gatherings on our calendar for the next several weeks including the closing reception for Wings Over the Platte and this weekend’s Family Game Night. We will be reassessing the situation on a continual basis.”
For more information, contact the museum via email at info@stuhrmuseum.org.
NSAA cancels district and state speech contests
The Nebraska School Activities Association has called off district and state speech contests until further notice, according to a Friday news release.
The release reads: “The NSAA is aware of the fluidity of COVID-19 and the potential impact hosting statewide events could have regarding the ongoing public health threat. Many of our member schools are making decisions in the best interest of their student participants, coaches and communities.
“This is an unprecedented event. The NSAA Board of Directors and staff understand the hardship this has created for our membership. The NSAA will use this time to evaluate potential alternatives and the next steps for moving forward.”
Shelton church cancels fish fry
Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Shelton has canceled the community fish fry set for March 20.
March mobile pantry canceled
The monthly mobile pantry scheduled Saturday in Grand Island has been canceled due to the weather and concerns about the coronavirus.
This month’s food distribution will not be rescheduled. The next mobile pantry is scheduled for April 11 in the garage at the Grand Island Engineering Division, 315 N. Jefferson St.
Crane Trust shuts down because of coronavirus
Crane Trust Nature and Visitor Center, making a tough decision because of the business it does every March, has closed its doors until the first week of April.
Because of coronavirus fears, the facility shut down Wednesday night.
“We don’t know of anybody that’s been there that has the coronavirus, so this is kind of proactive,” said Chuck Cooper, Crane Trust’s chief executive officer.
But with 30,000 people going through the Nature Center every March, “it’s going to happen,” Cooper said.
“We did get contacted that one of our guests had been near somebody who has it,” but no one who’s been to the facility has been tested, he said.
Still, “we just all of a sudden felt very vulnerable.”
It was a difficult decision to close, “because we raise half a million dollars this month. This is a big portion of the money we raise for the whole year, to do our work.”
But, thinking about “our friends and guests” as well as volunteers and staff, “we just had a responsibility” to close.
At this point, the Crane Trust will reopen around April 4. But reopening could happen sooner or later than that, depending on how things go.
Things were looking good for this month.
“It had the makings for just a wonderful crane season,” Cooper said.
In addition to a lot of cranes, “We’ve already seen whooping cranes. It’s pretty sad,” Cooper said of the decision.
Bookings have been good.
“We were packed the rest of the month.” Crane Trust is in the process of contacting those people to tell them about the shutdown.
Normally, the bird-watching location entertains international visitors. But no one had made reservations from overseas this year.
For the most part, the Crane Trust is empty.
“There’s a couple of staff out there, but we sent a lot of people home,” he said.
Rowe Sanctuary cancels public tours and programs
Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary cancels public tours and programs starting Monday, March 16
Gibbon, NE (March 13, 2020) – As a coronavirus precaution, the Iain Nicolson Audubon Center at Rowe Sanctuary has decided to cancel all public tours and programs starting on Monday, March 16. As of right now, the center itself will stay open.
Last year’s tourism numbers at Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary hit record-low numbers during crane season due to the historic flooding. This year, it could be because of coronavirus concerns.
“Watching the Sandhill Cranes on the Platte River is one of my favorite experiences to share with people,” said Kristal Stoner, Executive Director of Audubon Nebraska. “It’s unfortunate we need to cancel the crane tours for the rest of the season, but keeping everyone here safe and healthy is what’s most important.”
Currently, there are no reports of anyone with COVID-19 visiting Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary.
All registrants will receive a full refund. If anyone would like their registration to stay with Audubon as a tax-deductible donation, please email rowesanctuary@audubon.org or call (308) 468-5282.
For those who are no longer able to see the cranes in person, Stoner recommends another viewing option.
“We were fortunate enough to partner with Explore.org to upgrade our crane camera,” said Stoner. “Now, everyone can experience the migration, even from thousands of miles away.” View the live crane camera at explore.org/livecams/national-audubon-society/crane-camera.
Further updates about the coronavirus will be posted online at rowe.audubon.org/coronavirus and on Rowe Sanctuary’s social media.
