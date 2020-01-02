The Archway in Kearney scored a big win and raised almost three tons of food on its own, winning the annual Tri-City Food Fight against the Hastings Museum and Stuhr Museum in Grand Island.
The Archway raised 5,417 pounds, Stuhr Museum, 3,792, and Hastings Museum,3,497.
Overall, the three museums raised more than 11,000 pounds of food, a great result for this competition that’s been going on for more than 10 years.
The Archway rocketed to the top during its first weigh-in of almost 4,000 pounds, a mark Hastings and Stuhr just could not keep up with.
The Tri-City Food Fight is an annual food drive during the holiday season where three institutions compete to see who can raise the most food for their community. Last year, the Hastings Museum won the title and this year, the Archway came away with bragging rights.
All food donated to the museums were donated directly to local food pantries, which are utilized heavily during the holiday season.
For more information on the food drive call (308) 385-5316.
