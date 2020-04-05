ARCADIA — Of the 1,689 libraries that Andrew Carnegie funded between 1893 and 1919, only 800 are still in use as public libraries, according to a press release from History Nebraska.
The Arcadia Township Carnegie Library survives because of ongoing community support for this national treasure.
The blonde, brick building with a distinctive clay tile roof was opened in 1917 and continues to serve the people of Arcadia.
History Nebraska is pleased to announce the Arcadia Township Carnegie Library is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places for its distinctive architecture and importance to the community.
From its beginning, the library was symbolic of the community’s determination to provide an essential cultural resource for its citizens.
The Arcadia Ladies Up-to-Date Club raised money for the site and books through hosting socials, dinners and other events.
The first library board meetings could often be “heated” as the members sought out the very best in materials and design for the building.
Over 100 years later, most of the building’s original features remain in excellent condition.
David Calease from History Nebraska’s State Historic Preservation Office describes the library as a beautiful building.
“Aside from a few minor changes, it is much as it was when finished in 1917,” said Calease. “You can tell how important this building is to the community by the way they have cared for it over the years and the enthusiasm they have when you speak to them about their library.”
Terri Pierson, the library’s director, describes the essential role the library continues to play in the community.
“The library is currently preparing summer reading programs for kids ages preschool through sixth grade. We also have a book fair to raise money for children’s books and a Christmas open house. Our library has been very well cared for, and our community is proud of it,” Pierson said.
Four other locations were listed on the National Register of Historic Places — Robber’s Cave in Lincoln, the former Winnetoon Public School, the former Plattsmouth High School and an archeology site near Humphrey.
The National Register of Historic Places is the nation’s inventory of properties deemed worthy of preservation.
It is part of a national program to coordinate and support local and private efforts to identify, evaluate and protect the nation’s historic and archeological resources.
Properties listed in the National Register are eligible for State and Federal tax incentives.
For more information on the National Register program in Nebraska, contact History Nebraska’s Historic Preservation Office at (402) 471-4775 or visit history.nebraska.gov/historic-preservation.
